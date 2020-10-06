DANVILLE — Geisinger is enrolling people with dementia and their caregivers in a national research study that will compare three models of dementia care over an 18-month period.
Patients and caregivers enrolled in the study will be randomly assigned to one of three groups:
• Enhanced care, which includes 24/7 access to the Alzheimer’s Association hotline and referrals to local support programs and resources.
• Community-based care, which includes support from a trained care consultant from the Alzheimer’s Association, check-ins via phone and access to additional resources.
• Health system-based care, which includes telemedicine video visits with a dedicated dementia care specialist who works with your primary care doctor.
The lead investigator on the study is Maya Lichtenstein, M.D., Geisinger neurologist.
Participants will complete questionnaires at enrollment and through phone calls at regular intervals throughout the study. Patients will receive $20 at enrollment and $15 after 18 months (total of $35). Caregivers will receive $20 at enrollment and after 18 months (total of $40). No in-person visits are necessary, and participants do not need to have a Geisinger primary care provider.
Interested patients and caregivers may call 570-808-7215 or visit geisinger.org/dcar.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.