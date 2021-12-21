WILLIAMSPORT – Pennsylvania College of Technology presented Kevin L. Imes with a Distinguished Alumni Award at Fall Commencement.
Imes, of Palmyra, a construction project manager at Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health, earned an associate degree in building construction technology and a bachelor’s degree in construction management from Penn College in 2003 and 2007, respectively.
The Distinguished Alumni Award is presented to those who have made significant contributions in their chosen fields, demonstrated the importance of their education at Penn College or its predecessors, participated in leadership roles within the community, and demonstrated a commitment to their alma mater.
While on campus, Imes was treasurer for the Construction Management Association, a Student Government Association senator, a Resident Assistant, treasurer of the National Residence Hall Honorary and recipient of a Penn College Award. When he completed the first of his two degrees, he was selected as “Student Leader of the Year.”
When plans for the college’s Center for Career Design were announced, Imes was among those who enthusiastically embraced the concept.
He continues to serve his alma mater as a member of the Alumni Task Force, the Wildcat Alumni Career Mentor Program and the Tomorrow Makers Program. Imes has also returned to the classroom to share his real-world perspective: He recruits at Career Fairs, attends Homecoming and other alumni events, and supports Penn College scholarship efforts.
Imes’ community affiliations include the Milton Hershey School Project Fellowship, mentor; the Boys Scouts of America, Cub Scout Pack 456, committee member and volunteer; the North Londonderry Township Planning Commission, member; and the Arbor Greene HOA, North Londonderry Township, board member.
