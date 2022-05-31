MIFFLINBURG — Breakfast and lunch prices in the Mifflinburg Area School District (MASD) schools will go up by a dime in the 2022-2023 school year
Action by MASD directors will affect meals at all schools, including the high school sandwich bar ($2.95), high school, middle school and intermediate school lunch ($2.85) and elementary school lunch ($2.60).
Student breakfast ($1.65), adult breakfast ($2.15), adult lunch ($3.85) and adult sandwich bar ($4.10) will also go up by 10 cents.
Increases were approved pending United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) approval.
Other action by the board at a recent meeting included accepting the retirement of Torey Showalter, middle school nurse and aide, effective Thursday, June 2.
Resignations accepted included: Madalyn Jankowski, reading specialist and literacy coach; Lauren Walter, kindergarten teacher; Jordan Wagner, assistant junior high football coach; Rod Gessner, head coach junior high wrestling; and Kyle Gessner, assistant coach, junior high wrestling.
Other personnel action included approving Debra Rapson as Fine Arts Department lead and Stacy Reitenbach as social studies department lead.
Head coaches and assistants were also approved for the 2022-2023 sports season, including: Paige Dando, Gordon DeFacis (girls soccer), Kris Shuck (girls basketball), Curtis Camp (varsity bowling), Derek Reber (varsity wrestling), Stephanie Raker (varsity winter cheer), Dustin Martin, Anthony Caruso (junior high football), Charles Tucker (junior high softball), Mel Everitt and Cowell Gemberling (junior high girls basketball).
The board approved six new staff members.
They included: Cody Botts of Millmont (high school social studies), Shawn Moore of Milton (high school social studies), Douglas Bird of Watsontown (high school social studies), Lorraine Blough of Winfield (elementary and intermediate school library media specialist), Mark Beck of Sunbury (high school science), Mallery Raup of West Milton (guidance counselor). It was noted that salaries would be dependent upon contract negotiations.
Amanda Ritter, of Middleburg, was approved as elementary school administrative assistant at Level 5 of the administrative assistant salary scale ($40,856.77).
Distribution of a reassurance letter to eligible nine-month employees, part time employees and substitutes was approved. The letter will indicate employees receiving it will be employed in 2022-23 in a manner consistent with the practices of the previous year. The motion stipulated such a letter be given before the end of the current school year.
