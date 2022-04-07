Former church property on the auction block

WATSONTOWN — A 39-acre property which was once the home of the Watsontown United Methodist Church is slated to go on the auction block.
Michael Roan, of Roan Real Estate, will be auctioning the property during a public sale to be held at 6 p.m. Thursday, April 28, at the site, 1315-1319 Eighth Street Drive, Delaware Township, Northumberland County.
The property — which includes a 17,178-square-foot church building and a four-bedroom home — will be alone on the auction block.
“It will be like selling a refrigerator,” Roan said. “It’s just one item.”
He said the property is zoned agricultural.
“You’re allowed to have churches and schools on any zone in Delaware Township,” Roan said, adding that the entity which purchases the land could apply to the township for exceptions to utilize the property for other purposes.
The property will not be sold for less than $750,000.
“I worked up a low number for (Susquehanna Conference of the United Methodist Church),” Roan said, while explaining the minimum bid which will be accepted. “I figured out what I thought was pretty low.”
He believes the house alone — which was used as a parsonage — is worth $350,000 to $400,000. The home and church were built in 2009.
Roan will be showing the property to interested bidders, by appointment only, until the time of the sale.
He’s already been contacted by several parties interested in taking a look at the property.
“I expect to have several bidders (at the auction),” Roan said. “I want (the property) to become something the community is happy with.”
The last service was held at the church in December.
On Oct. 21, then Pastor Brian Doyle sent a letter to members which said the church was being requested to transfer ownership of the property to the Susquehanna Conference of the United Methodist Church.
“Over several years, since opening of our facilities, many different campaigns and actions have been done to help us faithfully pay our financial obligations,” the letter said. “Unfortunately, we have not been able to get our debt to a point that we can sustainably pay on it.”
Kerry Hill, a member of the church, previously explained that about 15 years ago the church obtained a bank loan while looking to build its new location along Eighth Street Drive.
Within a few years, she said the church was unable to pay that loan down.
“The conference stepped in, bought the loan in their company called Seedlings,” she explained. “The Seedlings and the conference, about five years ago, decided to do a matching campaign, in order to decrease the debt enough to get payments manageable for the congregation.”
Through the campaign, Hill said the loan was reduced to under $1 million.
When the COVID-19 pandemic hit, she said the church paid back only what it could afford to do so. She said the mortgage was $8,000 per month, with the church still owing $680,000.
Roan has a history of selling church properties. Over the last three years, he’s sold nine.
“We sold a church in Castanea a month ago,” he said. “We had 18 registered bidders.”
Of the church properties he’s sold, four had been congregations within the Susquehanna Conference of the United Methodist Church.
Roan has also auctioned numerous other properties, including 11 schools.
Happy Harbor Preschool and Kids Cafe — which had operated under the auspices of the Watsontown United Methodist Church — are now ministries of Holy Spirit Evangelical Lutheran Church.
