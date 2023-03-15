Weis Center to present chamber music

LEWISBURG — The Weis Center for the Performing Arts will present chamber music ensemble Camerata RCO at 7:30 p.m. Friday, March 31, in the Weis Center.
The instrumentation for the performance will include baritone, oboe, clarinet, bassoon, trumpet, violin, cello, percussion and piano
Formed by members of Amsterdam’s famed Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra (RCO), Camerata RCO performs chamber music in multiple formations from duet to small chamber orchestra, with a special focus on the Classical and Romantic repertoire for winds and strings, along with active relationships with living composers.
At the Weis Center, they will perform Martinů’s La Revue de Cuisine (for clarinet, bassoon, trumpet, violin, cello and piano) and four pieces by Poulenc: L’Invitation Au Chateau (for clarinet, violin and piano), Sonata for Cello and Piano, Trio for Oboe, Bassoon and Piano and Le Bal Masqué (for baritone, oboe, clarinet, trumpet, violin, cello, percussion and piano).
Tickets are also available in person from several locations, including 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays the Weis Center lobby and the CAP Center Box Office, located on the ground floor of the Elaine Langone Center.
