Northumberland County Sentences
• Dylan Howerter, 20, of Kulpmont, $100 fine plus costs for possessing a small amount of marijuana.
• Madalyne Tentromono, 20, of Shamokin, $200 in fines plus costs for driving without headlights activated and driving an unregistered vehicle.
• Joseph Cook, 38, of Sunbury, three days to six months in county jail, 12-month driver’s license suspension, $1,000 fine plus costs for DUI, credit for one day served in jail; $100 fine plus costs for resisting arrest.
• Susan Michelle Williams, 52, of Watsontown, 12 months probation, $100 fine plus costs for recklessly endangering another person.
• Eric Merrill, 30, of Kulpmont, $50 fine plus costs for possessing drug paraphernalia.
• Shatiq Crum, 21, of Shamokin, three days to six months in county jail, 12-month driver’s license suspension, $1,000 fine plus costs for DUI.
• Jennifer Basalay, 47, of Kulpmont, six months probation, $300 fine plus costs for DUI.
• George Swancer, 30, of Montgomery, one year probation, $250 fine plus costs for possessing drug paraphernalia.
• Christine May, 40, of Shamokin, 90 days probation, $100 fine plus costs for disorderly conduct.
• Joshua Bellis, 31, of Mount Carmel, one year probation, $50 fine plus costs for neglect of animals.
• George Holman, 55, of Coal Township, six months probation, $100 fine plus costs for disorderly conduct; concurrent sentence of six months’ probation, $100 fine plus costs for disorderly conduct.
• Patrick Shaw, 28, of Milton, six months supervised probation with restrictive conditions including the first 30 days on house arrest, 12-month driver’s license suspension, $1,000 fine plus costs for DUI.
• Blake Boyer, 26, of Mount Carmel, 15 to 30 months in state prison, fines and costs for conspiracy to commit possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance.
State Police At Milton DUI/drug possession
BUFFALO TOWNSHIP — Troopers stopped a 2004 Infiniti G35 and arrested Wayne Brazzle, 33, of Milton, for DUI and possession, troopers reported.
The stop took place at 8:02 p.m. Oct. 22 along Dreisbach Church and Old Turnpike roads, Buffalo Township.
Troopers detected an odor of marijuana and Brazzle allegedly admitted to smoking marijuana. He was allegedly found in possession of a small amount of marijuana, crystal meth, suboxone and paraphernalia.
2-vehicle crash (injury)
VALLEY TOWNSHIP — Several injuries were reported following a two-vehicle crash at 7:59 p.m. Oct. 23 along Jerseytown Road, north of Normar Road, Valley Township, Montour County.
A 2019 Nissan Armada driven by Katelyn A. Moyle, 29, of Danville, was backing from a residence when it was struck from behind by a southbound 2005 Ford Focus driven by an unnamed 17-year-old Turbotville girl. Moyle and a child passenger sustained suspected injuries. Moyle, who sustained a suspected serious injury, was transported to Geisinger Medical Center, Danville. The Turbotville girl also sustained a suspected minor injury and was transported by ambulance to Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.
1-vehicle crash (injury)
LEWIS TOWNSHIP — A Williamsport woman sustained a suspected minor injury in a one-vehicle crash at 4:16 p.m. Oct. 22 along Enterline Road, Lewis Township, Northumberland County.
Troopers said Jonelle E. Hill, 40, was traveling west in a 2003 Chrysler Town and Country when it went out of control in a left curve, off the north side of the roadway and struck a tree.
Hill was transported by ambulance to UPMC Susquehanna, Williamsport. She will be cited with driving on roadways laned for traffic.
Vehicle vs. deer
WEST HEMLOCK TOWNSHIP — No one was injured following vehicle vs. deer collision at 6:42 p.m. Oct. 20 along Kitchen Road, west of Columbia Hill Road, West Hemlock Township, Montour County.
Troopers said Brenda L. Hill, 54, of Danville, was traveling east in a 2012 Subaru Legacy when it struck a deer in the roadway. Hill was belted and neither she nor a 14-year-old passenger were injured.
Vehicle vs. deer
DELAWARE TOWNSHIP — No one was injured when a vehicle struck a deer at 8:06 a.m. Oct. 22 along I-180 eastbound at mile marker 8, Delaware Township, Northumberland County.
Lin C. Heath, 69, of Wyalusing, was traveling east in a 2016 Toyota Rav4 when it struck the deer. Heath was belted.
Endangering welfare of child
WHITE DEER TOWNSHIP — Troopers said a Child-line referral was investigated.
An alleged incident with a 15-year-old victim took place at 6 a.m. Oct. 22 in White Deer Township, Union County.
Flight to avoid apprehension
MILTON — An unnamed person arrived at state police barracks to retrieve evidence when it was discovered the suspect had two warrants out of Indiana.
The suspect is on bail awaiting extradition.
Burglary
LIMESTONE TOWNSHIP — A 35-year-old Beavertown woman and 19-year-old Selinsgrove man were charged after they allegedly forced their way into a residence and stole three televisions, gaming system, sound bar, clothing and two laundry baskets full of frozen foods.
The alleged incident took place at 3 p.m. Sept. 5 at 2540 Wildwood Road, Limestone Township, Union County.
Jennifer Boop and Shawn Matthews were charged. Items stolen amounted to $835, police noted.
Bad checks
TURBOTVILLE — An unnamed suspect allegedly issued three bad checks totaling $278.98 at Great Valu, 4680 Route 54, Turbotville, Northumberland County.
The alleged incident took place between Aug. 30 and Sept. 5.
An investigation is ongoing.
Theft of motor vehicle
VALLEY TOWNSHIP — Troopers said a white 2020 Chevrolet 1500 and a muzzleloader were stolen Oct. 23 from Hampton Inn, 137 Old Valley School Road, Valley Township, Montour County.
The vehicle has a Pa. registration ZNT-7274.
Theft
ANTHONY TOWNSHIP — A political sign was stolen from the yard of Brianne Shreck, 38, of Turbotville, troopers reported.
The alleged incident took place between 5 p.m. Oct. 23 and 8 a.m. Oct. 24. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-524-2662.
Theft
LEWISBURG — Troopers are investigating the alleged theft of money stolen from the handbags of several employees from a break room at Evangelical Community Hospital, Hospital Drive, Kelly Township.
The alleged incident took place between 7 a.m. Oct. 12 and 7 p.m. Oct. 9. The room is on the third floor, troopers said.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-524-2662.
Drug possession
VALLEY TOWNSHIP — A black case containing drug paraphernalia was found at 11:51 a.m. Oct. 23 at Quality Inn, 37 Valley West Road, Valley Township, Montour County.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-524-2662.
Criminal mischief
BUFFALO TOWNSHIP — A dog strayed onto the property of a Mifflinburg woman and killed two ducks and two chickens, troopers noted.
The alleged incident took place at 1:45 p.m. Oct. 23 along New Berlin Mountain Road, Buffalo Township, Union County. Troopers are investigating.
Northumberland County Marriage licenses
• Ryan Hoy, 38, of Watsontown, and Riley James, 25, of Watsontown.
• Bryson Brooke, 29, of Turbotville, and Erika Dyer, 32, of Turbotville.
• Samuel Yoder Jr., 22, of Owingsville, Ky., and Ada Stoltzfus, 27, of Watsontown.
• Maria Greenaway, 29, of Milton, and Marshall Nagle Jr., 32, of Sunbury.
• Michael Bennage, 36, of Sunbury, and Victoria George, 28, of Sunbury.
• Sheena Herb, 31, of Sunbury, and Ricardo Espinal, 32, of Sunbury.
• Lauren Allabaugh, 26, of Northumberland, and Kyle Bettleyon, 30, of Northumberland.
Deed transfers
• Integrity Land Inc. to Richard D. Oneill Jr. and Debra D. Oneill, property in West Chillisquaque Township, $47,900.
• Caroline J. Warner estate and Cynthia M. Warner executrix to Justin W. Warner and Bethany A. Warner, property in West Chillisquaque Township, $1.
• Carl E. Squire Sr. and Rebecca A. Squire to Brent M. Zerby and Brooke E. Zerby, property in East Chillisquaque Township, $1.
• Shirley M. Guffey estate, Linda J. Guffey executor and Ralph J. Guffey Jr. executor to John J.S. Byler and Barbara D. Byler, property in Lewis Township, $77,000.
• Ronald W. Gruneberg estate and Debra A. Gruneberg executrix to Edward Miller Jr., property in Milton, $50,000.
• Christpher A. Myers and Jennifer M. Myers to Austin D. Reichner and Aubrey L. Reichner, property in Watsontown, $1.
• David M. Hontz and Rebecca G. Hontz to Mark A. Stumpff and Katie A. Stumpff, property in Watsontown, $1.
• Ronald William Croll to Tammy Klock, property in Turbot Township, $1.
• Derrick E. Zechman and Leslie Zehman to Jason M. Miller and Pamela M. Miller, property in Lewis Township, $1.
• Gwendolyn A. Brown estate and Daniel A. Bidelspach executor to HandUP Foundation, property in Milton, $1.
Union County Deed transfers
• Janel R. Rhinehart, Janel R. Trivelpiece, Keith Rhinehart to Sean Morgan, property in East Buffalo Township, $200,000.
• Diane H. Moles to Kyle L. Drick, property in East Buffalo Township, $1.
• Paul Z. Weaver to Kevin R. Weaver, John Ivan Martin, Mary Ann Martin, property in Buffalo Township, $1.
• Diane D. Wert, Robert W. Wert Jr. to Diane D. Wert, Robert W. Wert Jr., property in Hartley Township, corrective deed, $1.
• Alan M. Marchiori, Marian R. Marchiori to Robert A. Rosenberg, Michelle R. Rosenberg, property in East Buffalo Township, $1.
• Ricky Bingaman, Patricia Bingaman to George E. Gemberling, Dawn M. Gemberling, property in Hartley Township, $1.
