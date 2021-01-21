There is a plan afoot to utilize the latest technology to make it possible for existing brick-and-mortar businesses to survive the pandemic. Led by a local businessman, together with several other establishments that specialize in various relevant industries, the group plans to open a Virtual Mall in early spring.
The Virtual Mall is designed to help local shops and stores be more competitive with larger chain stores through use of the internet, while keeping their doors open as well.
Art Lieberman saw what was happening in his own community with small businesses. He also saw what was happening to his local businesses in towns like Lewisburg, Selinsgrove, Milton, Danville, Bloomsburg, Williamsport, Mifflinburg, Middleburg, and dozens of others, where local stores were shutting their doors.
The key to the Virtual Mall would be to enable stores with websites that emulated e-Commerce sites without the costs of actually creating and maintaining the site, Lieberman noted. Also, producing enough revenue to allow failing stores or even start-ups to be able pay a reasonable fee to participate would be key.
Lieberman settled on SUN Virtual Mall as the name, representing Snyder, Union and Northumberland counties.
Then, through research and because of some previous affiliations Lieberman began to assemble a team of partners who could bring about the physical mall. First, he needed a company that could create a virtual mall. Although there were dozens of companies now working in virtual reality, Lieberman found one that was anxious to take on the challenge of a mall. Based in Lakewood, Colo., Exhibitor Connect quickly made a proposal out lining the details of how the mall would look.
Knowing that design of the stores would be important to the businesses, Lieberman contacted long-time friend and associate Heidi Criswell, owner of Heritage Printers in Mifflinburg, to be art director of the project. Heidi quickly created a logo for the Mall and began to work on the individual stores to be offered.
Next, a website welcome gateway had to be created and, once again. Lieberman resorted to a company he currently works with; ResNexus, which designs websites and also well known for their reservation programs for hospitality businesses such as RV Campgrounds and hotels.
Finally, Lieberman spoke to a local media company to promote the entire project and chose 7 Mountains with several offices across America, but with one awfully close in Selinsgrove.
The initial logistics were worked out in only a month. Costs, live video and chat were established and the internet stores would be open 24 hours a day, seven days a week and available from anywhere in the world.
When asked what happens if the pandemic is gone in a year, Lieberman said, “Terrific. If that happens, I can tear down the mall without even a construction crew.”
You can follow the progress of SUN Virtual Mall on its website www.sunvirtaulmall.net, or make inquiries by calling 570-308-7700 and you can talk to Lieberman at extension 210. You also can e-mail sunvirtualmall@yahoo.com.
