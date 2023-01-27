YMCA offering Parkinson's support

Lori DePorter

LEWISBURG — The Greater Susquehanna Valley YMCA will be offering a monthly Parkinson's support group beginning Wednesday, Feb. 1.

The meetings will feature informational sessions and social activities, and are in addition to the current lineup of Parkinson’s programs that include fitness and Singercise classes. All programs are held at the Lewisburg YMCA, 120 Hardwood Drive, Lewisburg.

