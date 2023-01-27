YMCA offering Parkinson's support

LEWISBURG — The Greater Susquehanna Valley YMCA will be offering a monthly Parkinson's support group beginning Wednesday, Feb. 1.
The meetings will feature informational sessions and social activities, and are in addition to the current lineup of Parkinson’s programs that include fitness and Singercise classes. All programs are held at the Lewisburg YMCA, 120 Hardwood Drive, Lewisburg.
The free support group is open to anyone in the Parkinson's community, including caregivers. Meetings will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. on the first Wednesday of each month.
The group facilitator will be Lori DePorter, a certified personal trainer, Rock Steady Boxing coach, and Parkinson's educator who also has Parkinson’s.
Program participants will have an opportunity to spend time with other local people living with Parkinson’s and discuss the monthly topics. The topic for Wednesday, Feb. 1, will be “Myths versus Facts.” An optional fitness class will take place afterward, and caretakers may take part in the discussion or meet with one another in the adjacent Miller Center café.
No registration is required. For more details, email ldeporter@gsvymca.org or call the Lewisburg YMCA at 570-556-4191
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.