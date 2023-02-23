TURBOTVILLE — A contemporary twist on Greek mythology is set to grace the stage in the Warrior Run School District.
“We are working on The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical,” said Elizabeth Snow, director of the theater program at Warrior Run High School.
The musical will debut at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, March 9, in the Warrior Run Middle School auditorium. There will be repeat performances at 7:30 p.m. Friday, March 10 and Saturday, March 11.
Based on a bestselling book that was eventually transformed into a movie and a Broadway play, “The Lightning Thief” follows the story of a 21st-century kid named Percy Jackson who, after discovering he is the son of the Greek god Poseidon, must undertake a dangerous and daring quest.
“It’s a newer musical. It’s only been around for a handful of years and not a ton of schools have done it yet,” said Snow. “It deals with modern themes that I think a lot of our students can relate to about family struggles, struggling in school, feeling like an outsider. I think those are great themes for kids to see get reflected into heroes who are non-traditional characters up on stage.”
This particular fantasy musical is also a huge departure from musicals the theater program has produced in recent years.
“We did Rodgers and Hammerstein’s Cinderella last year, so really classical and really golden age. This one is rock music music. It’s grungier. It’s more catered to a younger audience,” said Snow.
Emma Podobinski, a senior who is playing the role of Annabeth, is excited about the tonal change of pace.
“What makes this production so special is it’s so different from anything we’ve ever done. This is a rock-n-roll musical, which is not typical at all for a high school musical,” said Podobinski. “My character Annabeth, in particular, is not like any other character I’ve ever played. She definitely pushes me out of my acting comfort zone.”
Podobinski, along with fellow seniors Gavin Hormell and Kara Hoffman, have been performing together since the sixth grade.
Hoffman, who is playing the dual role of Luke and Kurt Cobain, sees theater as an opportunity to be anyone she wants to be.
“I like being on stage and acting because it kind of brings out a different side of me. I feel like I’m kind of quiet, so when I’m on stage I feel like I can be loud and have a big personality,” she said.
Hormell, who has been cast in the lead role as Percy Jackson, likes that this musical allows him the opportunity to play a character that he can relate to.
“It’s interesting because it’s kids in the 21st century like we are. I’m playing someone that’s kind of like me,” said Hormell.
The cast includes: Gavin Hormell as Percy Jackson; Emma Podobinski as Annabeth; Alena Shaffer as Grover; Alivia Ritenour as Sally/Thalia/Camper; Quentin Frank as Mr. Brunner/Chiron/Poseidon; Kara Hoffman as Luke/Kurt Cobain/Fury; Jane Petrin as Mr. D/Mozart/Bus Driver; Elle Bowers as Clarisse/Charon; Elizabeth Laudenslager as Silena Beauregard/Bianca; Aurora Cieslukowski as Katie Gardner/Oracle/Minotaur/Janis Joplin/Fury; Brayden Warner as Gabe Ugliano/Ares/Freddie Mercury/Camper; Isabella Figueroa as Mrs. Dodds/Aunty Em/Camper; Daniel Jones as Hades/Train Conductor/Camper; Madeline Deitterick as Reporter/Camper; Summer Rovenolt as Echidna/Greyhound Passenger/Camper; Makenzee Tallent as Farmer/Squirrel/Camper; Alana Zaouati-Laine as Greyhound Passenger/Camper.
The behind-the-scenes crew includes Julia Musgrave, Sara Gehrum and Meg Rovenolt.
