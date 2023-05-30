Students prep for Dominican service trip

Construction management students staffed information tables at a number of campus locations during the spring semester, soliciting donations for their service-learning trip and enlightening passersby about the vital international need for safe drinking water. Stationed on the first floor of the Davie Jane Gilmour Center are Logan W. Ledebohm, left, of Mechanicsburg, and Chris A. Fisher, of Middleburg.

 TOM WILSON/PENN COLLEGE

WILLIAMSPORT — Families in the Dominican Republic will receive critically important water filtration systems when 21 Pennsylvania College of Technology students and two faculty members travel there in late spring as part of the institution’s 2023 study-abroad program.

Their journey follows a 16-week Global Service Learning Experience course taught during the spring semester by Wayne R. Sheppard, assistant professor of construction management, and Rob Cooley, associate professor of anthropology/environmental science. Both will accompany the students on the June 10-19 trip, which aims to make a substantive difference in the communities they will visit while impacting the students participating.

