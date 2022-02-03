MILTON — Senior citizens who enroll in classes through the Milton YMCA develop tight bonds as they work out side-by-side.
"Some of them have said it helps get them out of the house and be social again," Kellie Bates, the YMCA's Membership director, said. "They become about like a family together."
"If one of them is sick, they always write cards to one another," Cortney Lahr, the YMCA's Program director, added.
Bates and Lahr recently met to discuss the many advantages to seniors enrolling in classes at the YMCA.
According to Bates, the Milton YMCA participates in the Silver Sneakers program, which is offered through many health insurance companies.
Bates said individuals who have the Silver Sneakers benefit offered through their insurance are eligible for free YMCA memberships. Generally, she said individuals age 62 and older are eligible for Silver Sneakers.
Anyone with questions on whether their insurance carries the Silver Sneakers benefit should contact their insurance provider or the YMCA.
Along with offering free memberships to Silver Sneakers participants, Bates and Lahr said the YMCA offers classes specifically designed for senior citizens.
The classes include: Chair yoga, 9 to 10 a.m. Monday; Silver Sneakers Stability, 9 to 10 a.m. Tuesday and Thursday; Silver Sneakers Classic, 9 to 10 a.m. Wednesday and Friday; aquacise, 9 to 10 a.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. Saturday, and 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Thursday; arthritis class, 1 to 2 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday.
According to Lahr, Silver Sneakers Stability teaches fall prevention skills through exercise.
The aquacise classes are held in the shallow end of the swimming pool. The arthritis class is also held in the pool.
In addition, the pool is open for seniors to use from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. each Wednesday.
"A lot of people say they feel better after the classes," Lahr said. "It really improves their bodies. These classes do help with balance."
"We have a lot (of members) that come in and say 'my doctor told me I need to take this class,'" Bates said. "No matter what class they take, they can start at their own pace."
During February, the Milton YMCA is holding a special promotion in order to share a little love with senior citizens.
Each time a senior swipes their YMCA membership card at the facility, they will be entered into a drawing for a YMCA prize pack and a $25 gift card to Matty's Sporthouse Grill in Lewisburg. The drawing will be held March 1.
“At the Milton YMCA, we strive to offer the best exercise options for our members," Ron Marshall, Milton YMCA branch executive director, said. "The staff and I have worked diligently to find out what senior members interests are. We are looking to add additional senior classes to our schedule and also add more enjoyable activities for them."
For seniors who don't have the Silver Sneakers benefit available as part of their insurance, Bates said the Milton YMCA does have scholarships available to cover the cost of membership for seniors in need.
For more information, contact the Milton YMCA at 570-742-7321.
