State Police At Stonington 2-vehicle crash
UPPER AUGUSTA TOWNSHIP — No one was injured following a two-vehicle crash at 2:05 p.m. Dec. 24 along Bridge Avenue, south of Park Drive, Upper Augusta Township, Northumberland County.
Joseph T. Rice, 32, of Sunbury, was traveling north in a 2021 Nissan Kicks, police reported, when the vehicle struck the rear of a 2019 GMC Canyon driven by Krystal T. Bingaman, 53, of Sunbury. Both drivers were belted.
Rice was issued a warning for driving vehicle at safe speed.
1-vehicle crash
UPPER AUGUSTA TOWNSHIP — No one was injured when a vehicle left the roadway and struck a concrete barrier at 8:49 a.m. Dec. 23 along Mile Post Road, Upper Augusta Township, Northumberland County.
Ana M. Rivera, 59, of Sunbury, was traveling south in a 2002 Honda which veered to the right and hit the barrier. The vehicle was disabled. Rivera and a passenger were belted and uninjured.
Rivera was issued a warning for immediate notice of accident to police department.
1-vehicle crash
ROCKEFELLER TOWNSHIP — A Trevorton woman escaped injury when her vehicle left the roadway and struck a guide rail at 3:13 a.m. Dec. 24 along Route 890 north, north of Irish Valley Road, Rockefeller Township, Northumberland County.
Tasha L. Campbell, 28, was traveling north in a 2015 Nissan Rogue which police said went across the oncoming lane and struck a guide rail. Campbell was belted and was not injured.
Vehicle vs. deer
SNYDERTOWN — No one was injured when a vehicle struck a deer in the roadway at 7:51 p.m. Dec. 22 along Snydertown Road, east of South Smith Road, Snydertown, Northumberland County.
A 2018 Chevrolet Colorado driven by Jason W. Karycki, 42, of Mount Carmel, struck a deer in the area of Bellas Hollow Road, police reported. Karycki was belted.
Harassment
KULPMONT — Troopers responded to a reported domestic at 8:55 a.m. Dec. 20 along Scott Street, Kulpmont, Northumberland County.
A 31-year-old woman and 40-year-old man, both of Kulpmont, were cited.
Theft
LOWER AUGUSTA TOWNSHIP — A 63-year-old Sunbury woman reported she was unable to find three firearms she knew were previously in her residence.
The alleged incident occurred between noon June 1 and noon Dec. 10 along Hallowing Run Road, Lower Augusta Township, Northumberland County. An investigation is ongoing.
Theft
UPPER AUGUSTA TOWNSHIP — A Sunbury man was arrested in connection with the theft of $776.90 from a Harrisburg man.
State police reported the arrest of Dale Young, 26, following an alleged incident between 4:43 p.m. Nov. 21 and 1:25 p.m. Nov. 23 along Route 890, Upper Augusta Township, Northumberland County.
Found property
SHAMOKIN TOWNSHIP — A wallet was reported found at 9:15 a.m. Dec. 22 along Route 61, Shamokin Township, Northumberland County.
Troopers said a drivers license in the wallet belonged to John Cronover, of Watsontown.
State Police At Selinsgrove DUI
SHAMOKIN DAM — A Milton man was charged after troopers said he was found to be under the influence of alcohol while driving a 2005 Honda.
The alleged incident was reported at 11:44 p.m. Nov. 27 along North Susquehanna Trail and Gobblers Knob Way, Shamokin Dam, Snyder County. Geraldy Martinez, 22, was charged, police noted.
DUI
MONROE TOWNSHIP — Troopers stopped a 2007 Ford Edge and allegedly found the driver to be under the influence of a controlled substance.
Lauren Flowers, 27, of Middleburg, was arrested after the stop at 4:04 p.m. Nov. 8 along North Susquehanna Trail and Nina Drive, Monroe Township, Snyder County, police reported.
2-vehicle crash
SHAMOKIN DAM — Troopers responded to a rearend collision at 1:09 p.m. Dec. 26 along North Susquehanna Trail, south of Arbogast Avenue, Shamokin Dam, Snyder County.
David D. Rosenberger, 54, of Millville, was driving a 1998 Lexus GS400 which struck the rear of a 2013 Ford Explorer driven by Christopher J. Kolakowski, 37, of Arnold, Md., police reported. Both drivers and passengers in the Ford were belted.
Rosenberger will be cited with driving vehicle at safe speed, police noted.
1-vehicle crash (injury)
FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP — A Middleburg man sustained a suspected minor injury following a one-vehicle crash at 5:33 p.m. Dec. 26 along Route 522, Franklin Township, Snyder County.
Jeremy S. Brouse, 45, was traveling west in a 2004 Chevrolet Silverado when the vehicle’s brakes failed and the truck struck a utility pole off the right side of the roadway. Troopers said the vehicle continued for another mile before stopping with disabling front end damage. Brouse was transported by ambulance to Evangelical Community Hospital, Lewisburg, and will be cited with duty to give information and render aid.
1-vehicle crash
MONROE TOWNSHIP — A 19-year-old Beavertown woman escaped injury when her vehicle struck a curb at 7:20 p.m. Dec. 26 along Lori Lane at First Street, Monroe Township, Snyder County.
A 2007 Mazda 3 driven by Brianna J. Mertz allegedly failed to completely stop at a posted stop sign and struck the curb. She was belted and will be cited with vehicle entering or crossing roadway.
1-vehicle crash
MONROE TOWNSHIP — No one was injured when a vehicle went out of control during a right turn and struck a curb.
The crash was reported at 12:51 p.m. Dec. 25 along Mill Road, Monroe Township, Snyder County. Nathaniel S. Young, 25, of Sunbury, was driving a 2015 Nissan Altima at the time of the crash. He was belted and was not injured.
Troopers issued a warning for driving vehicle at safe speed.
Harassment
ZERBE TOWNSHIP — A Trevorton man allegedly shoved a 26-year-old Wilburton woman.
Jared Whitmer, 40, was cited after the alleged incident at 8 p.m. Dec. 24 along North 10th Street, Zerbe Township, Northumberland County.
Carrying concealed firearm
SHAMOKIN DAM — A Coal Township man was charged after he was allegedly found in possession of a concealed firearm during a traffic stop at 7:17 p.m. Dec. 10 along North Susquehanna Trail and 10th Avenue, Shamokin Dam, Snyder County.
Jose Ruiz, 37, allegedly had no permit for the firearm when troopers stopped a 2016 Honda Pilot.
Theft by deception
PENN TOWNSHIP — Someone used the personal information of a 33-year-old Selinsgrove man to file a fraudulent unemployment claim, police reported.
The alleged incident was reported at 10 a.m. Dec. 22 along Minton Drive, Penn Township, Snyder County.
Thefts from motor vehicle
ROCKEFELLER TOWNSHIP — A pair of vehicles were broken into and various items taken, police reported.
The alleged incident occurred between midnight and 5 a.m. Dec. 21 along Captain Bloom Road, Rockefeller Township, Northumberland County. Items stolen from a 41-year-old man and 40-year-old woman, both of Sunbury, included a purse, drivers license, $100 bill, $10 bill and a credit card, police noted.
Theft
SPRING TOWNSHIP — Someone allegedly stole a Mongoose Brawler with a Schwinn Light Pack valued at $200 from the porch of a 51-year-old Beaver Springs man.
The alleged incident occurred between 7 a.m. Dec. 19 and 1 p.m. Dec. 25 in Spring Township, Snyder County.
Possession of drug paraphernalia
MIDDLECREEK TOWNSHIP — A 47-year-old Middleburg man was allegedly found in possession of narcotic equipment.
Police responded to an alleged incident at 12:19 a.m. Nov. 26 along Rosewood Drive and arrested Steven Turner, it was noted. Charges were filed.
State Police At Montoursville 2-vehicle crash
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — No injuries were noted following a two-vehicle crash at 6:59 p.m. Dec. 23 along Westminster Drive, south of Sheridan Street, Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County.
A 2017 Honda Accord driven by an unnamed person struck the rear of a 2017 Nissan Rogue, police reported. The driver of the Honda was issued a warning for following too closely.
1-vehicle crash
MUNCY CREEK TOWNSHIP — No one was injured following a two-vehicle crash at 6:07 p.m. Dec. 14 along Route 405, Muncy Creek Township, Lycoming County.
Doris J. Gruver, 78, of Orange, Calif., attempted a right turn in a 2021 Ford F-250 Supercab from a parking lot when it made a wide turn, which caused a southbound 2013 Hyundai Veloster driven by Larissa K. Dimistris, 24, of Milton, onto the shoulder, where the Hyundai struck several railroad ties. Both drivers and passengers in both vehicles were belted.
Gruver was issued a warning for driving on roadways laned for traffic.
Hit and run
CLINTON TOWNSHIP — An unknown vehicle was traveling south when it struck a PennDOT sign and mailbox, then fled the scene, troopers reported.
The hit and run was reported at 10 p.m. Dec. 23 along Route 405, Clinton Township, Lycoming County. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-368-5700.
1-vehicle crash
MIFFLIN TOWNSHIP — No injuries were reported after a truck struck a fence off the roadway in Mifflin Township.
Troopers said a 2013 Dodge Ram 2500 driven by an unnamed person was traveling east along Joes Run Road, Mifflin Township, Lycoming County, when it left a right curve, and struck a fence and shrubs. The driver was issued a warning for driving vehicle at safe speed.
PFA violation
FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP — A 41-year-old Wellsboro man was arrested after he allegedly violated a protection-from-abuse order.
Troopers said the man victimized a 39-year-old Muncy woman at 10:30 a.m. Dec. 6 along Gardner Road, Franklin Township, Lycoming County.
