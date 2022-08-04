WATSONTOWN — In response to the planned closing of the Watsontown CVS store on Aug. 23, resident Tom Hetherington and the Watsontown Area Business Association (WABA) are collaborating to organize a community meeting to discuss alternate pharmacy options in the area.
The public meeting will be held from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 11, at the Watson Inn, 100 Main St, Watsontown.
Adam Rosinski, owner of Custom Care Pharmacy in Milton, and Bradley Gill, owner of Lewisburg Pharmacy, will both give short presentations about the care options their pharmacies provide and afterwards will answer audience questions.
“A lot of the demographics of our community, we have a lot of older people here. Now there wasn’t going to be any facility here for our people,” said Hetherington. “A lot of the people who use CVS walk there, pick up their prescriptions and walk home.”
The closure of the chain pharmacy located at 220 Main St. amid corporate restructuring of CVS Pharmacy Inc. — which will see the eventual closure of more than 900 locations across the country — leaves Watsontown without a local pharmacy. While there are CVS locations in both Milton and Lewisburg, Hetherington said he feels it’s important to inform the community about locally owned pharmacies to consider for patronage.
“We wanted people to know that they had other options open to them besides staying with CVS,” he said. “In dealing with the locally owned pharmacies, these guys are based here, this is their livelihood. They aren’t in Watsontown, but they’re pretty darn close.”
Hetherington said both pharmacies have answered a survey outlining their services, the responses to which will also be discussed at the meeting.
“The best thing is they both deliver... that’s really cool because now the people that walk there to pick up their prescriptions, now they’ll have people that do door to door.”
He also highlighted the custom blister packs that both pharmacies offer.
“If you take five different medicines a day, they’ll put those in blister packs for you. For an older person who takes multiple medications that’s just an absolute blessing and they both do that.”
Staff writer Matt Stulberg can be reached at 570-742-9671 ext. 114 or email matts@standard-journal.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.