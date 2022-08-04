WATSONTOWN — In response to the planned closing of the Watsontown CVS store on Aug. 23, resident Tom Hetherington and the Watsontown Area Business Association (WABA) are collaborating to organize a community meeting to discuss alternate pharmacy options in the area.

The public meeting will be held from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 11, at the Watson Inn, 100 Main St, Watsontown.

Staff writer Matt Stulberg can be reached at 570-742-9671 ext. 114 or email matts@standard-journal.com.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.