NORTHUMBERLAND — River Run Foods, a co-packer for food products in Northumberland, has expanded its capabilities to include filling and packaging in Tetra Recart carton packages.
With 80% lower carbon footprint and significant weight and space savings compared to alternatives, Tetra Recart offers benefits to brands wishing to enhance the overall sustainability of their food products.
“Looking to the future, we know trends like sustainability and online grocery will only continue to accelerate,” said Roger Hoffman, CEO of River Run Foods. “By investing in Tetra Recart, we can offer brands, retailers and food service providers an environmentally sound, e-commerce-ready package for their products, from beans and vegetables to soups, sauces and pie filling.”
With the recent addition of the Tetra Pak R2 filling machine, River Run Foods can now package a full range of products in Tetra Recart Mini and Midi cartons in 200 mL, 340 mL, 390 mL, 440 mL and 500 mL sizes.
“This new installation at River Run Foods allows more brands to take advantage of all that Tetra Recart has to offer,” said Jeff Fielkow, President and CEO of Tetra Pak U.S. and Canada. “With River Run’s proven experience and success in tomato-based sauces, vegetables and more, we’re looking forward to some exciting new products hitting the U.S. market in Tetra Recart.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.