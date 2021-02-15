Boxing trainer shocked, saddened by homicide

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. — A boxing trainer at a world-famous South Florida gym is expressing shock and sadness that a promising athlete he once trained is at the center of a brutal Union County homicide case.
Tracy Ray Rollins Jr., 28, of Dallas, Texas, was apprehended in Connecticut and charged with homicide and abuse of a corpse after Pennsylvania State Police said the body of Rebecca Landrith, 47, of Alexandria, Va., was found Sunday, Feb. 7, along Interstate 80 in western Union County.
Troopers said 18 bullets were extracted from Landrith’s body. They reported tracking Rollins’ location via his cell phone after his number and email address were found on a paper in Landrith’s pocket.
Also found on her body were receipts from locations in Indiana and Wisconsin, which troopers used to determine the two were allegedly traveling together. Troopers said Rollins worked as a truck driver. Landrith had been a model.
Guy Laieta, a boxing trainer at the 5th Street Gym in Miami Beach confirmed he once served as Rollins’ trainer.
According to several boxing websites, Rollins was an amateur boxer through 2009, with a record of 78-6.
“He was really talented,” Laieta said, of Rollins. “My partner didn’t want to train him. (Rollins) was so lazy.”
He quickly established a bond with Rollins.
“My wife and I liked him because he was a likable kid,” Laieta said. “I kept asking Tracy to look around Chicago (for a trainer) because he was (living) there.”
Eventually, Rollins convinced Laieta to take him on as a trainee, from the 5th Street Gym.
Laieta said the gym is world famous, as Muhammad Ali and multiple other well-known boxers have trained there over the years.
“I got (Rollins) signed and I trained him,” Laieta said. “He did work harder for me than anyone else.
“His talent was like an A,” he continued. “He could’ve been a champ if he had the right mindset, which he didn’t.”
Laieta believes Rollins had “excellent speed and punching power.”
“On game day, he never looked as good as he could,” Laieta said. “A lot of fighters are like that. They’re more gym fighters.”
He said Rollins actually disliked boxing.
“He had other options,” Laieta said. “He got accepted to the University of Chicago… He was a very smart kid, but he was (messed) up.”
Laieta hasn’t been in contact with Rollins in two or three years, and has been wondering recently what happened to him.
He expressed surprise that Rollins was working as a truck driver.
“He was more of a computer-type guy,” Laieta said. “I’m also shocked with everything I’m hearing (about the homicide).
“My wife and I had a soft spot for (Rollins),” he continued. “He was troubled… If you told me he was running around Chicago screaming, it wouldn’t have caught me off guard.”
However, he admits to being “caught off guard” by learning Rollins was charged in a homicide.
“He was not violent,” Laieta said. “Most boxers are not violent… This is a kid that I brought around my wife and my family. If I thought he was a homicidal maniac, I never would’ve.”
He expressed sadness and sympathy for Landrith’s family.
“I feel worse for the victim and her family,” Laieta said. “My heart goes out to the victims. I believe Tracy… he had to have snapped. He wasn’t a violent kid. I don’t know what could’ve brought this on, unless he was just a full-blown drug addict.”
A former New York Police Department detective, in addition to serving as a trainer Laieta also owns a detective agency in South Florida. He’s remains puzzled by what he’s learned so far of the Union County homicide.
“I never knew (Rollins) to be violent at all,” Laieta said. “I never saw him loose his temper… Driving a truck, it’s catching me off guard. He’s really a computer nerd. He’s a white-collar guy, even though he was a boxer.”
While he has worked in and enjoyed law enforcement, Laieta has always been passionate about boxing.
“It’s the only sport I was really good at,” he said. “It’s all I ever wanted to do. When I was a teenager, they found out that I had a spinal problem. I couldn’t turn pro.”
Following high school, Laieta studied journalism in college. He said he “loved” working eight years for the New York Police Department.
“I only left because my family moved to Florida and I fell in love with Florida,” Laieta said.
