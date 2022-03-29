LEWISBURG — Reconfiguring about 2 miles of East Buffalo Township (EBT) roadway, now in the concept stage, attracted residents to a Monday night supervisors work session.
If approved as is, the plan would split the usage of three township roads between motorized and non-motorized forms of transit including cyclists, runners and walkers.
The roadways, South 15th Street, Stein Lane from Route 15 to Smoketown Road and a portion of Monroe Avenue, would also be declared “one way” for motor vehicles.
Jim Knight, EBT supervisor chair, told the gathering of about 25 in the township municipal building that motor vehicles on South 15th Street would be limited to southbound only.
Knight also explained Monroe Avenue auto traffic would be eastbound only from South 15th Street to Stein Lane, which would be southbound only for motorists from Adams Street to Smoketown Road.
The current northbound lane of Stein Lane would be designated for cyclists and pedestrians. Knight said the northbound lane of 15th Street and the westbound lane of Monroe Avenue would be similarly designated.
An EBT outline suggested safety for pedestrians and motorists was the primary reason for the proposal. The inconvenience would be minimal according to the outline. The number of motor vehicles making a left turn onto northbound Route 15 would also be reduced.
“Cons” as posted on a township outline included longer routes created by single direction roadways, increased traffic on Smoketown Road and likelihood of reduced parking on South 15th Street.
Projections of usage would come out of a traffic study, said Knight. There was no decision on a traffic study Monday night, with additional meetings to be held as the plan is further evaluated.
Citizen comment came from residents in the meeting room and about an equal number who watched the online feed.
Among the in-person attendees, Mark Satteson said the plan would make it more likely he would use the Moore Avenue intersection with Route 15. But he added avoiding the flashing signal at that intersection in winter weather was his preference. Satteson hoped the traffic study would bear out the impact of the plan on the Moore Avenue intersection and others.
Josh Satteson added that the Stein Lane right of way was narrow near the Bucknell Golf Club. He was the first of several attendees to suggest the university build a pedestrian way off the roadway on the golf course side.
John DelVecchio asked how the plan would create a designated route from the Bucknell campus to the Buffalo Valley Rail Trail. Knight replied that it was planned to go from the fields near the golf course to Monroe Avenue and South 15th Street.
Dale Lind admitted Stein Lane had its hazards, but was skeptical that the inconvenience was as minimal as proposed.
Other residents questioned what effect the plan would have on surrounding roads. They included Amy Griffith, a resident who observed school traffic near Linntown Intermediate School and Donald H. Eichhorn Middle School was already congested at certain times of day. Griffith said the plan was “overkill” and pedestrian use could be managed with the cooperation of the university.
Freddi Carlip, one-time member of a committee which looked at similar road sharing issues in 2008, was glad that a solution was again being considered.
“I like the idea of a lane for bikers, runners and walkers,” Carlip said. “Traffic has gotten much worse on Stein Lane. I’ve been running on these roads since the 1970s. I’m surprised there aren’t more accidents.”
Tina Prowant added that making Monroe Avenue and South 15th Street “one way” was welcome. A university-sponsored walkway next to Stein Lane would be a plus.
Taylor Lightman, Lewisburg Neighborhoods (LN) executive director, said Stein Lane was an important transportation and recreational artery. He favored the plan but preferred Stein Lane be made one way northbound. He said it would be more likely to slow motorists down as they approached Adams Avenue.
Other voices included Michael Daniloff who said that older motorists may be confused by roadways suddenly designated “one way.”
