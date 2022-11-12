LEWISBURG — Evangelical Community Hospital will be leasing property it owns for a senior housing complex.
Kathleen Graham, chair of Rural Housing Works said the organization has partnered with Evangelical Community Hospital to enter into a long-term lease for hospital property along Newman Road in Kelly Township.
Rural Housing Works will construct a senior housing complex consisting of approximately 40 first-floor garden apartments and a community facility. This project, Newman Commons, will be owned and managed locally.
Groundbreaking is estimated to be in 2024, with construction completion sometime later that year.
Staff writer Jim Diehl can be reached at 570-742-9671 ext. 114 or email jimd@standard-journal.com.
