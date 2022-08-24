LEWISBURG — The guided butterfly walk planned for this weekend couldn’t have come at a more timely moment.
The walk, organized by the Merrill W. Linn Land and Waterway Conservancy, will start at 10:30 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 28, at the 243-acre property of Nancy and Wayne Stahl, 7662 Col. John Kelly Road, Lewisburg.
Chris Bergesen, Merrill W. Linn Land and Waterway Conservancy operations coordinator, noted the event is timely following midsummer news that the monarch butterfly has been placed on an endangered species list.
Habitat destruction and pesticide use were cited among factors pressuring migratory monarchs. Local butterfly fanciers have confirmed declining numbers observed elsewhere.
However, Bergesen maintained the Stahl property is ideal for butterflies. In fact, more than 20 varieties have been sighted.
“It is an amazing property,” Bergesen said. “They have open fields, and meadows and forests as well as agricultural land. A little of everything.”
Though participants have been asked to arrive promptly so the group may begin on time and walk together, Bergesen said new paths have been mowed so people may walk on their own if they choose.
The Stahls will be on hand to help guide people and identify butterflies, Bergesen said. Linn Conservancy board members will be at the property.
“We always love an opportunity to talk about the work we’re doing. We’re very proud of it,” Bergesen added. “We can update anybody from the community on that.”
Bergesen added that the Stahls approached the Linn Conservancy in 2014 seeking to establish a conservation easement for their property.
The agreement ensured the rural nature of the property would be kept by subsequent owners. Woodlands and tree-line hedgerows which border cropland will remain as they are and a portion of the land, designated as the Velma M. Stahl Wildlife Sanctuary, will be preserved in its wild state.
A Linn Conservancy newsletter noted that biologists have identified more than 150 different plant species on the Stahl grounds, and 80 bird species in the vicinity with others using the area during migration.
The walk is rain or shine and sturdy footwear is recommended. Call the Merrill Linn Conservancy at 570-524-2959 for more information.
Staff writer Matt Farrand can be reached at 570-742-9671 and via email at matt@standard-journal.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.