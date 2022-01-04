WATSONTOWN — Two longtime members of Watsontown Borough Council will continue in leadership positions.
During a reorganizational meeting held Monday, Greg Miller was selected to continue as president, with Dan Folk selected to continue as vice president.
Miller has served on council since 2016 and as president for five years. He was also appointed during the meeting to a five-year term on the Warrior Run Fire Board.
Folk has served on council since 2013, and as vice president for three years.
Miller’s appointment has president was unanimous. However, Dennis Confer voted against having Folk serve as vice president.
Miller, Folk and council members Todd Moyer and Fred Merrill all voted in favor of Folk serving as vice president.
Confer, representing Ward 1, and Folk, representing Ward 2, were administered the oath of office during the meeting by Mayor Russ McClintock. Both were re-elected in November.
McClintock noted that he was sworn in to a second term as mayor prior to the meeting by Secretary/Treasurer Brendi Brooke, who was unable to attend Monday evening.
Appointments approved during the meeting included: Moyer, council pro tempore; Jay Jarrett, borough manager; Brooke, secretary/treasurer; Lisa Davis, assistant secretary/treasurer; McNearny, Page, Vanderlin and Hall, borough solicitor; and Virginia Wirth, Vacancy Board chair.
