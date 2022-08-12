SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT — Motorists traveling to the greater Williamsport area over the next two weeks should expect congestion on local roadways, especially Interstate 180 eastbound and westbound, Route 220 northbound, and Route 15 northbound and southbound in Lycoming County, due to the Little League World Series.
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) advises motorists to be prepared for an increase of traffic and plan for delays.
