LEWISBURG — A good time is bound to happen at the 32nd Annual Auction for the Public Library for Union County.
"An Evening Among the Stacks for the Public Library for Union County" will begin at 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27 at the library, 255 Reitz Blvd., Lewisburg. Tickets for the auction event are $75 each and are available for purchase at the library’s checkout desk and online at unioncountylibraries.ejoinme.org/EveningAmongTheStacks.
The event features complimentary wine and beer, heavy hors d-oeuvres and both silent and live auctions. Creative Plantscapes has generously lent its support as the underwriter of the event.
Guests can bid on unique items including jewelry, trip packages, gift certificates and more while socializing with community members and business owners who also support the library.
The event includes wine balloons and a raffle for a $1,000 Visa Card. Raffle tickets are available now at the library for $5 each or five tickets for $20 or online at unioncountylibraries.ejoinme.org/EveningAmongTheStacks. The drawing will be held the night of the auction. There are only 1,000 raffle tickets are available.
Tickets are sold on a first-come first-serve basis until sold out. All proceeds from the event are used to augment the collection of books and materials available for the community to borrow at the Public Library for Union County in Lewisburg.
The Public Library for Union County in Lewisburg along with Herr Memorial Library in Mifflinburg and The West End Library in Laurelton, make up the Union County Library System. For more information on the auction or to purchase tickets or call 570-523-1172.
