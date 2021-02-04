HARRISBURG — Republican state senators reacted Wednesday to the 2021-22 budget proposal put forth by a governor of the opposing party.
Actions presented by Gov. Tom Wolf, a Democrat, included raising the state minimum wage, legalizing recreational marijuana and increasing the personal income tax from 3.07% to 4.49%.
Following the governor’s address, State Sen. Gene Yaw (R-23) predicted dire economic consequences if it was passed with the proposed increase.
“That’s not going to happen as far as I’m concerned,” Yaw said. “I’ve never heard of an increase of a personal income tax that high.”
Yaw explained how about a million small businesses would be affected by the proposed increase in the personal income tax rate.
“The majority of small businesses pay taxes according to their personal tax rate,” Yaw said. “An increase of 46% of the personal tax rate in effect increases the taxes of small businesses by 46%. That’s not the thing to do.”
Yaw was disappointed that the budget talk, given online, did not address distribution of COVID-19 vaccine. “That is going to continue into next year,” Yaw said. “And it didn’t say anything about what we are going to do to get the economy back on track.”
It has been theorized that about 80% of a population needs to be vaccinated in order for a population to achieve herd immunity.
Restaurants, which Yaw described as basically out of business for nearly a year, were among the sectors not mentioned.
