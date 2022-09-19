College to launch master's program in physician assistant studies

WILLIAMSPORT — Pennsylvania College of Technology is set to accept students into its Master of Science in physician assistant studies for fall 2023.
The new stand-alone master’s degree replaces the college’s current combined bachelor’s/master’s degree in physician assistant studies.
The Master of Science is designed to be completed in two years, including summer sessions. The first year is spent in intensive lab-based study in the on-campus Physician Assistant Center, which was renovated this past summer. The center is equipped with a cadaver lab, as well as a variety of simulation labs, including a simulated emergency room, operating room, labor and delivery room, inpatient unit, and pediatric and family practice suites.
The second year is spent in eight supervised clinical practice experiences throughout Pennsylvania and beyond – including an option to study in Peru.
To apply, a student must have completed a bachelor’s degree with prerequisite science courses at Penn College or another college or university. Ideal Penn College pathways to the master’s degree include its Bachelor of Science in prehospital medicine and its Bachelor of Science in biomedical sciences, also launching in fall 2023.
Graduates will be eligible to sit for the Physician Assistant National Certifying Exam. To practice medicine as a physician assistant, students must graduate from a PA program accredited by the Accreditation Review Commission on Education for the Physician Assistant, pass the national certifying exam and obtain state-specific authorization to practice.
Penn College’s physician assistant program maintains accreditation-continued status with the Accreditation Review Commission on Education for the Physician Assistant, with the approximate date of September 2027 for the next accreditation validation review.
