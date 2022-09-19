College to launch master's program in physician assistant studies

Pennsylvania College of Technology is launching a stand-alone master’s degree in physician assistant studies, with classes beginning in fall 2023.

 Provided by Penn College

WILLIAMSPORT — Pennsylvania College of Technology is set to accept students into its Master of Science in physician assistant studies for fall 2023.

The new stand-alone master’s degree replaces the college’s current combined bachelor’s/master’s degree in physician assistant studies.

