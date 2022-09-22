LEWISBURG — Holding back tears, Peggy Fisher lamented that she “will miss the employees and customers that have become like family over the past 54 years.”
She and her husband Leroy “Butch” Fisher — owners of Fisher’s Meat Market — are hanging up their aprons, and retiring, on Friday.
Butch said both his father and his grandfather were butchers, so he followed in their footsteps. He bought the business in 1968, and he and his wife have been running it with the help of his son, Scott.
Now 59, Scott has been involved with the business since he graduated from high school.
The 81-year-old Butch Fisher said he doesn’t know what he is going to do after Friday’s last day. However, Peggy said”he’s going to do nothing, nothing but sit on the back porch and watch the deer.”
She added that they are due for nothing but “R and R,” rest and relaxation.
Peggy said she’s going to miss the customers most of all.
“After all these years they are our friends not just customers,” she said.
Peggy is confident the market will “be in good hands” as Tyler and Kylie Aikey — another husband and wife team — are taking over the business.
The Aikeys have been working at the market for about six weeks, to see that the transition goes smoothly.
“It’s gonna be the same, he’s gonna run it the same way it has been run for years,” Butch said.
Scott offered thanks to Fisher’s faithful customers and employees for the many good years of business.
Peggy said she and her husband are retiring due to health reasons.
Customer Barb Bressler, of Lewisburg, stopped by the market Wednesday morning to wish the Fishers well as they take the next journey in their lives.
Bressler said she’s been coming to the meat market for the past 40 years, and plans on continuing to patronize the business.
The Fishers will be celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary Oct. 13.
When asked how the couple handled the work-home balance, Butch said, “we never took work problems home with us.”
Staff writer Jim Diehl can be reached at 570-742-9671 ext. 114 or email jimd@standard-journal.com.
