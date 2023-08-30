Northumberland County Court of Common Pleas Sentencings
• Matthew Murosky, 32, of Clymer, New York, 20 days to six months in county jail, 20 days credit for time served, fine of $300 plus costs for indirect criminal contempt.
• Melissa Lee Heimbach, 45, of Sunbury, six to 12 months in county jail, 38 days credit for time served, all fines, fees and costs for disorderly conduct.
• Traci Bordner, 45, of Northumberland, 12 months of probation, $100 fine, costs, fees and $372.61 restitution paid to Weis Markets for retail theft.
• Larique White, 20, of Fayetteville, North Carolina, 12 months of probation, $100 fine, costs, fees and $380 restitution to Crew Reich for criminal conspiracy theft.
• Michael Rodgers, 27, of Downington, 12 months of probation, license suspension for 12 months, fines, fees and costs for fleeing and alluding police.
• Truman Erelly, 60, of Sunbury, 12 months of probation, $100 fine, costs and fees for disorderly conduct.
• Joseph Jarvis, 26, of Catawissa, 12 months of probation, $100 fine, costs, and fees for retail theft; concurrent sentence of 12 months of probation, $100 fine, costs and fees for receiving stolen property.
• Patrick Wilson, 45, of Selinsgrove, six months probation, license suspension for 12 months, $1,000 fine, costs and fees for DUI.
• Joshua Doak, 24, of Mount Carmel, 12 months of probation, $100 fine, costs, fees and $256 restitution to Melissa Clark for criminal mischief.
• Silvia Snyder, 60, of Sunbury, 12 months of probation, $100 fine, costs, fees and $61.45 restitution to Betty Neidig for theft.
• Anthony Whitmore, 24, of Mount Carmel, six months of probation, $100 fine, costs and fees for statement under penalty.
AVIS — A Pennsylvania State Police fire marshal has deemed a fire which broke out at 11:05 p.m. Aug. 12 along Prospect Ave., Avis, as being accidental in nature.
Troopers said the fire broke out in a second-floor bedroom and was electrical in nature. Damage to the property is estimated at $83,500.
LOGANTON — Beverly Kerstetter, 78, of Loganton, reported being scammed out of $18,000 by an unknown person in Plano, Texas.
The incident was reported at 3:24 p.m. Aug. 1 along South Mill Road, Loganton.
