MILTON — The Susquehanna River Valley is still in the grips of summer, though one local business is already looking ahead toward a time of cooler weather, holiday cheer and a performance that, with any luck, could one day become a Milton tradition.
“Auditions for the cast (of ‘A Christmas Carol’) are this coming Sunday and Monday at 7 o’clock,” said Elaine Pfeil, of the Tarry Shop. “Some of the original cast members are coming back, so not all the roles are open, but there are a lot of roles open. Men and women and older teenagers are the people that I’m looking for to audition.”
Pfeil’s “A Christmas Carol,” which she adapted from the Charles Dickens’ classic novella, is offered as an immersive experience which takes attendees to multiple locations throughout downtown Milton as the play unfolds.
This will be the play’s second year, and auditions will be held at the Tarry Shop, 65 Broadway St.
“The good news is, since we did it last year, the planning is mostly just tweaking the script and making sure I have all the notes of everything we figured out from last year,” said Pfeil, who performs the role of both narrator and hostess. “We already have the scenery and the props.”
Pfeil has also tapped Becca Warfel, who acted in the play last year, as the assistant director.
“My daughter is expecting a baby in Texas in November so the other tweak of this year is that I will have to leave for bit of time during this process, so we have an assistant director signed up this year who will keep the process going and running until I can get back,” said Pfeil.
While “A Christmas Carol” was only offered on one weekend last year, performances will take place over multiple weekends this year. Scheduled dates include Nov. 30, Dec. 2 and 3, and Dec. 8-10, with start times to be determined.
There are only nine tickets available for each night, and some nights have already sold out. Tickets can be purchased at the Tarry Shop and online at microtheatreonbroadway.com.
