A Christmas Carol

Steve Anderson played the role of Ebenezer Scrooge in the 2022 production of ‘A Christmas Carol.’

MILTON — The Susquehanna River Valley is still in the grips of summer, though one local business is already looking ahead toward a time of cooler weather, holiday cheer and a performance that, with any luck, could one day become a Milton tradition.

“Auditions for the cast (of ‘A Christmas Carol’) are this coming Sunday and Monday at 7 o’clock,” said Elaine Pfeil, of the Tarry Shop. “Some of the original cast members are coming back, so not all the roles are open, but there are a lot of roles open. Men and women and older teenagers are the people that I’m looking for to audition.”

