MIFFLINBURG — The upcoming weekend will include a first anniversary open house at a unique craft venture.
The open house at the Artisan Corner Co-op will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, Nov. 26 and Saturday, Nov. 27 and 2 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 28 at 500 Chestnut St., Mifflinburg. Sunday hours will correspond with the 5 p.m. Mifflinburg holiday tree lighting and include scheduled visits by Santa and the Union County West End Fair Queen.
Joannah McGregor and Eva Linke were credited with idea of setting up a “juried craft show under one roof.” They did so one year ago at a time when some avenues for crafts and gifts were still closed.
Three rooms at the corner site were now dedicated to unique items. Of them, Karen Teichman noted about 80% of which are hand-made.
“As you walk through here, everything is unique,” Teichman said. “There are so many different things. We work very hard not to have the same items in more than one booth.
Wanda Stamm joined the co-operative in the current year and offers stained glass window and wall hangings. Other unique items include foil-and-embossed greeting cards by Barbara Baker-Davison. She noted that her cards stuck to traditional stylings and were hand-pressed.
Among other vendors, Second Season, founded by Susan, Scott and Jeff Wise, repurposes the yarn from old sweaters into mittens. Country Vale Alpacas will also be well-represented, as well blacksmith Brad Gray who has hand-crafted numerous implements.
Valerie Moyer, another artist represented, began a children’s mitten collection. Donations were welcome at a collection box near the Christmas tree in the back. Teichman said they will be taken to Mifflinburg Elementary School for young people in need.
Teichman noted the co-op had been open all year, including Fridays and Saturdays in the spring and Saturdays during other “non-Christmas” times.
However, next month the Artisan Corner Co-op will be open from 10 a.m to 4 p.m. Friday, Dec. 3 and Saturday, Dec. 4.
Mifflinburg Christkindl Market Hours include 4:30 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 9, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday, Dec. 10 and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 11.
“Last Stop Santa Shopping Days” are from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, Dec. 17, Saturday, Dec. 18 and Sunday, Dec. 19.
