WILLIAMSPORT – Two Pennsylvania College of Technology horticulture students have received a total of $8,000 in 2021-22 scholarships from the Pennsylvania Landscape and Nursery Association Foundation.
Faith E. Mitchell, of Sunbury, enrolled in landscape/horticulture technology: landscape emphasis, was awarded $5,000, and Sophia G. Wiest, of Butler, dually majoring in entrepreneurial innovation and landscape/plant production technology, received $3,000.
“Both of these young ladies are smart, driven and an asset to our program,” said Carl J. Bower Jr., an assistant professor of horticulture at the college’s Schneebeli Earth Science Center. “I am sure they will put the same effort into their careers with any employer that is lucky enough to hire them.”
The PLNA Foundation provides resources to encourage research, to reward scholarship, and to promote the values and benefits of ornamental horticulture. Its scholarship program is open to students from Penn College, Penn State, and Delaware Valley and Temple universities.
Among this year’s other scholarship recipients is Seth W. Strickland, a 2016 Penn College graduate in landscape/horticulture technology: landscape emphasis, now at Penn State.
