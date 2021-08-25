Geisinger requiring employees to receive COVID-19 vaccination

DANVILLE — Eighteen months into the COVID-19 pandemic and facing another surge in infections, hospitalizations and deaths, Geisinger has announced that all employees will be required to be vaccinated against COVID-19 by Oct. 15.
“Based on overwhelming evidence that the COVID-19 vaccines are safe and effective, we believe this is the right decision at the right time to protect our patients and employees and slow the spread of this deadly virus in our communities,” said Dr. Jaewon Ryu, Geisinger’s president and chief executive officer. “We understand that some employees who have consciously chosen to not get vaccinated may be disappointed by this decision. We hope they will understand that this is a necessary step to protect the health of our patients and their colleagues.”
In addition to current employees, the COVID-19 vaccine requirement includes all new employees, faculty, medical staff, residents, fellows, temporary workers, trainees, volunteers, students and temporary staff, regardless of employer. Employees must complete a Pfizer, Moderna or Johnson and Johnson vaccine series by Oct. 15. All new employees will be required to be vaccinated against COVID-19 as a condition of employment beginning Oct. 15.
“With new variants taking hold, causing rising COVID-19 numbers locally, nationally and in our hospitals, our communities can’t afford for health care workers to be out of work because of COVID-19,” Ryu said. “Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, our employees have worked tirelessly, under challenging and unprecedented circumstances to continue delivering world-class care to our friends and neighbors, and this now includes requiring our employees to get the COVID-19 vaccine.”
An exemption process is available for employees who have a documented and very specific medical reason or sincerely held religious belief that preclude them from receiving the COVID-19 vaccine. Geisinger has similar vaccination requirements for employees to be protected from viruses like influenza, measles, mumps, rubella, pertussis and others.
Geisinger said the announcement aligns with the Hospital and Healthsystem Association of Pennsylvania, the American Hospital Association, the American Medical Group Association, the American College of Physicians, the American Nurses Association, the American College of Obstetrics and Gynecology and many others which have "strongly recommended" COVID-19 vaccine requirements for health care workers.
Currently, about 70% of Geisinger employees are fully vaccinated against COVID-19. All non-executive leadership employees who meet the COVID-19 vaccine requirement or receive an approved exemption will be paid a one-time $500 bonus in late October.
In addition to COVID-19 vaccines, Geisinger continues to follow other safety measures to prevent the virus’ spread, including requiring masks in all buildings, limiting visitation, and reducing capacity in public spaces to encourage physical distancing.
For the latest COVID information, including Geisinger’s policies, visit geisinger.org/coronavirus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.