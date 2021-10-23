MIFFLINBURG — Mifflinburg Bancorp Inc., parent company of Mifflinburg Bank and Trust Co., has released its unaudited financial results for the third quarter of 2021.
Net income, as reported under U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP), for the quarter ending Sept. 30 was $1.99 million, compared to $1.48 million for the same period in 2020.
Net income for the nine months ending Sept. 30, was $5 million, compared to $4.1 million for the same period in 2020. Earnings per share for the nine months ending Sept. 30, 2021 and 2020 were $2.69 and $2.24, respectively. The return on average assets and return on average equity were 1.27% and 12.34% for the nine months ending Sept. 30, as compared to 1.16% and 10.87% for the same period of 2020.
Total assets amounted to $549.9 million on Sept. 30, as compared to $509.8 million on Sept. 30, 2020, an increase of $40.1 million. Net loans, not held for sale, increased by $11.8 million. In addition, cash and cash equivalents increased $23.7 million due to a significant increase in customer deposits.
Total deposits increased $47.2 million from Sept. 30, 2020 to Sept. 30, 2021, as result of PPP loans made to customers and continued government stimulus received by customers.
When compared to Sept. 30, 2020, stockholders’ equity, excluding accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), increased $3.8 million to $54.6 million as of Sept. 30.
