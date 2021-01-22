EAST BUFFALO TOWNSHIP — Sensing a community need and meeting it was crucial in the planning for the first location of The Laundry Room.
Jessica Brouse, owner and manager, said the same objective was behind opening of the second location of The Laundry Room, at 325 N. 10th St., Lewisburg.
Brouse said a return to the area with her husband after a hiatus made it clear that many people had day-to-day needs to be met. Among them was the need for round-the-clock availability of washers and dryers for people living busy lives.
Their first location, south of Milton in the Southgate Plaza off Route 405, was established after requests from employees at the nearby ConAgra Foods plant. It was open overnight to accommodate for people working second shifts or people who just wanted to do their laundry during off-hours.
The Lewisburg location, though well-equipped and a fine place to take a breather from a busy day, will be in easy reach of the Giant Market and other services. The owner envisioned people doing errands at PennHouse Commons while the wash is in the washer or dryer.
Brouse said The Laundry Room has offered community services during the year, including free washes and drying on Thanksgiving, Christmas Day and the 4th of July. When the COVID-19 pandemic started they did a wash-and-dry service for seniors at no added cost.
The family business has also made sure that the new equipment in use is the most eco-friendly available. Brouse noted that a modern washer uses 27 gallons for a cycle. A 30-year-old washer probably still found at other laundromats will use twice that amount.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.