LEWISBURG — Freelance employees and employers of talent have been wary of a pending federal bill which would make it nearly impossible to hire an independent contractor legally.
A version of the PRO (Protecting the Right to Organize) Act passed the House earlier this month and is currently being considered by the Senate Committee on Health, Labor Educations and Pensions. It has garnered much support from organized labor but has not been brought to the Senate floor.
Rick Benjamin, Paragon Ragtime Orchestra founder and artistic director, noted that he was not against labor unions and in fact was a member of one. But anyone paid more than $600 per year to perform a service could be considered an “employee” under the PRO Act as it now stands. Paperwork, payment of payroll taxes and a minimum wage and other associated steps would be required.
The so-called ABC Test, a leftover from the 1930s, would used to determine who is an “employee.” Nonprofits who rely on freelance talent, such as Benjamin’s orchestra, would face a burden not only from the cost of talent but also the cost of keeping up with the accounting side of it.
“Taking on an employee, even a part time one, is a pretty big deal. It is a major commitment,” Benjamin said. “To create a system where you can only be an ‘employer’ or an ‘employee’ wouldn’t have made sense in 1930 and in the 21st Century really doesn’t make any sense with the technology that we have.”
A government mandate that a person needs to be someone’s employee to offer lessons or other services from home was senseless, Benjamin said. He recalled the passage of California AB 5 did much the same thing and used the same 90-year-old test to determine who could qualify as an independent and who was an employee.
“It is three parts and is basically impossible to pass it, if you are an independent professional.” Benjamin said. “Putting this into a 21st Century law is kooky.”
The potential federalizing of the California bill and similar action from other states alerted journalist Kim Kavin of Fight for Freelancers USA. Kavin noted that the California legislature passed a cleanup bill, amending California AB 5 to exempt more than 100 occupations.
California voters also passed a 2020 ballot initiative which allowed Uber and other app-based drivers now to remain independent contractors despite the test in AB 5.
“The biggest problem with this California ABC Test is that Part B says the independent contractor cannot be in the same line of business as the company paying for the project or service, Kavin noted. “Without exemptions, this requirement wipes out everyone from an accountant picking up some extra work from an accounting firm at tax time to a respiratory therapist picking up per diem shifts at a hospital during a COVID-19 surge to a real-estate appraiser looking at houses for real-estate companies to a freelance writer producing articles for a magazine.”
Kavin cited calls to eliminate the filibuster in the US Senate as part of a strategy to get the PRO Act to President Biden’s desk. Though never represented by a union during a decade-long newspaper and magazine work, Kavin was no stranger to both unions and the need to freelance.
“I grew up in a union household,” she added. “Both my parents, now retired, were public schoolteachers and members of the union. They both also worked non-union side hustles for extra cash. My father played in bands and would DJ at weddings and parties. My mother baked fancy cakes for weddings and birthday parties.”
Kavin, a freelance writer since 2003, added that the freelancer’s group was simply asking lawmakers to remove the ABC Test from the PRO Act.
Sen. Robert Casey (D-Pa. US) issued a statement Monday that he was proud to be one of the original co-sponsors of the PRO Act which now has more than 40 sponsors.
“This bill would be the most significant expansion of workers’ rights in roughly eight decades,” Casey wrote. “It is not enough to thank workers and pat them on the back. We must protect them on the job and protect their right to organize. I look forward to voting for the PRO Act in the Senate.”
A statement from Sen. Pat Toomey (R-Pa. US) was not available by press time.
Congressman Fred Keller (R-Pa.12) voted against the House version of the bill which passed 225 to 206. The topic arose at a recent question and answer session at the Central Pa. Chamber of Commerce.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.