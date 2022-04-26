State Police at Milton DUI
VALLEY TOWNSHIP — Charges are pending against an unidentified 48-year-old Danville man after troopers said a 2021 Chevrolet Silverado driven by the man was stopped after being spotted driving erratically.
The incident occurred at 5:19 a.m. April 23 at Hilkert and Klondike roads, Valley Township, Montour County.
Three-vehicle crash
KELLY TOWNSHIP — A suspected minor injury was reported from a crash which occurred at 8:22 a.m. April 22 along Westbranch Highway, at Hafer Road, Kelly Township, Union County.
Troopers said a 2019 Ram 2500 driven by Robert Flick, 38, of Lewistown, struck the drivers side of a 2011 Chrysler Town and Country driven by Jennifer Wagner, 48, of Milton, as the Chrysler crossed Westbranch Highway from Hafer Road. The Chrysler then struck a 2014 Nissan Rogue driven by Jose Bonet Rivera, 42, of Lewisburg.
Troopers cited Flick with traffic-control signals. Wagner sustained a suspected minor injury.
Two-vehicle crash
KELLY TOWNSHIP — No injuries were reported in a two-vehicle crash which occurred at 12:31 p.m. April 22 along Westbranch Highway, south of AJK Boulevard, Kelly Township, Union County.
Troopers said a 2006 Chevrolet Equinox driven by Tighe Miller, 18, of Danville, was traveling northbound when it attempted to make a left-hand turn — crossing the southbound lanes of travel — and was struck by a 2008 Hyundai Tiburon driven by Nathaniel Hetherington, 31, of Milton.
One-vehicle crash
BUFFALO TOWNSHIP — An 18 year old from Mifflinburg sustained a suspected minor injury in a crash which occurred at 5:24 p.m. April 18 along Furnace Road, Buffalo Township, Union County.
Troopers said a 2005 Mazda 6 driven by Ryelea Ulrich lost control, slid off the roadway and struck a ditch. Ulrich, who was cited with driving vehicle at safe speed, was transported to the hospital for treatment of a suspected minor injury.
Criminal mischief
KELLY TOWNSHIP — A 72-year-old West Milton woman reported $100 worth of damage being done to a window.
The incident was reported at 2:23 p.m. April 18 along Byerly Street, Kelly Township, Union County.
Union County Deed transfers
• Daniel J. Fisher executor, Joseph W. Fisher estate to Daniel J. Fisher, property in Gregg Township, $1.
• Jonathan R. Martin, Rhonda F. Martin to Jonathan R. Martin, Rhonda F. Martin, property in West Buffalo Township, $1.
• Carolyn K. Stamm trustee, Carolyn K. Stamm, Leroy M. and Carolyn K. Stamm living trust, Carolyn K. Stamm living trust to Garrett E. Myers, property in Lewis Township, $1.
• Dennis A. Landis, Heather W. Landis to Andrew Alan Landis, William L. Wolfe, Nissa Ann Freeze, property in Hartley Township, $1.
• Union County Sheriff, Timothy J. Slike, Julia E. Slike to Federal National Mortgage Association, property in Union Township, corrective deed, $35,302.06.
• Cub A. Snook, Hannah M. Snook to David J. Mitch, Jane E. Mitch, property in New Berlin, $1.
• Dolores G. Natale to Dolores G. Natale, Roxanne M. Wells, Dennis Wells III, Brittaney N. Yoder, property in Limestone Township, $1.
• Betty J. Rine family protection trust, Cammey A. Beaver trustee to Cammey A. Beaver trustee, Cammey A. Beaver sub trustee, Betty J. Rine family protection trust, property in Union Township, $1.
• William G. Johnson Jr., Barbara J. Johnson, Nicholas W. Johnson to Tyler Arbogast, Olivia Fisher, property in Limestone Township, $1.
• Romeo Wildon A. Laroya II, Donna L. Laroya to Carl J. Jensen III, Brenda L. Jensen, property in East Buffalo Township, $1.
• Cole Alan Stahl, Amber Stahl to Chase Landon Hart, Trace Bradley Hart, property in Hartley Township, $1.
• Paul A. Wisner, Suzanne Wisner to Ma Pa Corp., property in Hartley Township, $1.
• William A. Fluke Jr., Pauline M. Fluke to William A. Fluke Jr. and Pauline M. Fluke income only grantor trust, William A. Fluke Jr. income only grantor trust, Pauline M. Fluke income only grantor trust, property in West Buffalo Township, $1.
• Nicholas L. Zaborowski, Sierra L. Zaborowski, Sierra L. White to Timothy J. Raup, Loretta J. Raup, property in White Deer Township, $1.
• Clyde S. Garman, Vera H. Garman to PD Solar 5 LLC, property in Lewis Township/Limestone Township, option and agreement, no cash consideration.
• Erik M. Platt, Deborah A. Platt, Michael S. Platt, Olivia C. Platt, Larry W. Platt, Jaye Ann Platt to David C. Platt, Lara K. Platt, property in White Deer Township, $1.
• Donald E. Hartman administrator, Linda L. Hartman estate to Melinda Hartman, property in White Deer Township, $1.
• Brock R. Waughen, Kristen M. Waughen to Lynn S. Martin, Joanna K. Martin, property in West Buffalo Township, property in West Buffalo Township, $1.
• John A. Klingman Jr. by agent, Debrah A. Klingman agent to John A. Klingman Jr., Debrah A. Klingman, property in Lewis Township, $1.
• Carl M. Moyer, Kathryn M. Moyer to Alex Brooke Rautzhan, Morgan Dodd Rautzhan, property in Lewisburg, $1.
• Walnut Buildings LLC, Timothy N. Turner member to Ambrogio M. Oliveri, Girolama Troia Oliveri, property in East Buffalo Township, $1.
