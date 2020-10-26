WATSONTOWN — The Watsontown Area Business Association (WABA) will hold the annual Halloween on Elm Street parade Saturday, Oct. 31.
The parade will form at 5:30 p.m. at the Eighth Street playground, and move along Elm Street at 6 p.m. to the Watsontown Memorial Park.
There will be no costume judging this year. Treats will be provided at the park.
