Pa. seniors deserve better
As former Pennsylvania Area Agency on Aging Directors in the Central Region, we collectively have decades of experience in the aging field, from the creation of AAAs in 1974 until now as volunteers and advocates. We are deeply concerned, outraged actually, about the decision of the PA Department of Human Services to award a contract for Medicaid Waiver assessment to Maximus, a for-profit company based in Virginia. This vital function enables individuals needing long-term care to apply for services in their homes rather than in a nursing home.
The 52 Area Agencies on Aging have successfully performed this task for over 30 years. AAAs are a vital, trusted local community resource serving older adults and persons with disabilities. Their trained and experienced staff often are familiar with the applicants and their families and offer personalized and efficient services. Their current on-time completion rate for assessments is 99.75%.
Maximus on the other hand has a very poor record for its current contract for Medicaid Waiver enrollment. Enrollment occurs after the assessment is approved. Their contract requires them to complete enrollments within 90 days, and they have failed for 17 consecutive quarters. AAAs and legislators continue to receive countless complaints about lost documents, missed deadlines, misread documents, and issues with the call center. Several other states have had similar complaints and have severed their relationship with this company.
As former directors, we were guided by the principle of lowest responsible bid, not simply choosing the lowest bid. Since the bidding details are not public, we don’t even know if theirs was the lowest bid. We do know that Maximus’s cost per successful enrollment was much higher than the AAA’s.
The question to be asked is why?
Why would the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania consider awarding a larger contract to a company that has repeatedly failed to meet critical performance standards as a replacement for local, proven Area Agencies on Aging reliability?
Seniors, persons with disabilities and taxpayers deserve an answer!
If you agree, call the governor at 717-787-2500 and your reps!
Farida Zaid,
Former executive eirector, Union-Snyder Agency on Aging Inc.
Frederick Shrimp
Former executive director, STEP Office of Aging (Clinton/Lycoming Counties)
Patricia Rumberger
Former administrator, Northumberland County Office of Aging
Geogene Fedoriska
Former executive director, Schuylkill County Office of Senior Services
Marie Beauchamp
Former executive director, Schuylkill County Office of Senior Services
William Farley
Former executive director, Bradford, Susquehanna, Sullivan and Tioga Area
Agency on Aging Inc.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.