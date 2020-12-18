MIFFLINBURG — A little entrepreneurship proved worthwhile this year in Mifflinburg.
After the in-person 2020 Mifflinburg Christkindl Market was canceled amid the COVID-19 pandemic, a number of nonprofit entities opened a couple of pop-up stores. Their desire was in part to keep the spirit of the annual German-style market alive.
Doors will be open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, Dec. 18 and Saturday, Dec. 19. at both the The Christkindl Gift Shop (508 Chestnut St., Mifflinburg) and The Artisan Corner Co-op (500 Chestnut St., Mifflinburg).
Efforts of the Mifflinburg Buggy Museum, Mifflinburg Heritage and Revitalization Association, the Gutelius House Museum and Christkindl itself were involved
“We really felt badly for Mifflinburg, and wanted to give it a boost,” said Joannah McGregor, Christkindl president. “We decided in July to cancel Christkindl for the vendor’s sake and just for the whole situation’s sake. Everyday since then we have been saying thank goodness that we did.”
Matt Wagner, Christkindl vice president, concurred that visitors and vendors were relieved the market made the decision it did.
Wagner has been running the gift shop in the former Design Tiles Studio storefront. It was a Christkindl effort which filled a holiday niche.
The shop features gifts imported from Germany which would have been featured at the in-person market.
“They were already ordered back in January,” Wagner said. “We decided to sell them and we’ve done very well.”
Gifts included the distinctive Christkindl pyramids in various sizes, candle arches, smokers and nutcrackers.
“We were able to cancel some of the orders,” Wagner said. “But what came in is here. We also had some things left over from last year.”
Wooden shaved trees, cards and ornaments, including some of the market’s annual pewter decoration were also in stock. Wagner noted the Market did not do an ornament for 2020.
“The Christkindl Gift Shop was really was the Christkindl Corner was in the market,” McGregor added.
Karen Teichman, of C and K’s Unique Gifts, noted a Holiday Open House will be from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 19 at the Artisan Corner. The cooperative shop will feature local crafters and hot chocolate to go. Saturday’s guest artist, J.C. Clayworks, will show pottery and wire trees.
A producer of alpaca yarn will be represented as well as gift and craft makers such folk art and others.
The Mifflinburg Buggy Museum will also be represented at the corner co-op. Eva Linke, a business owner and Mifflinburg Buggy Museum board member, said unity during a trying year proved to be a plus.
“From our store, The Tack Room, (we) push people down this way so Mifflinburg is more revitalized,” Linke said of the holiday effort. “There are a number of small businesses downtown and this just adds to it.
Linke and Wagner agreed developing foot traffic was important for a return of growth to the area.
Teichman was hopeful the cooperative could be a year-round attraction for Mifflinburg.
