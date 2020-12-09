EAST BUFFALO TOWNSHIP — The coordinator of Union County Recycling reminded residents on Monday to wear facial coverings and not linger at the eight county recycling sites.
Bob Huntington, Union County recycling coordinator, said employees have noticed that residents sometimes gather and chat on recycling days. Some have seen congregating as a potential source for transmission of COVID -19 and are concerned for their own health.
Huntington emphasized guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) were to be followed, including keeping a safe distance, wear facial covering and not congregating.
One employee, he added, also hoped people would arrive at the center prepared to quickly drop off their material.
“Specifically, cardboard is a big issue,” Huntington said. “That should be flattened and brought in and separated.”
Employees have been skeptical of cardboard which has been handled. Huntington suggested binding it with twine then snipping the twine could make a quick entry and exit more feasible.
Residents know to separate materials, Huntington added, but some seem to have issues with it at the current time.
He added that some municipalities, such as Lewisburg and East Buffalo Township, have recycling sites which are more heavily used, making socializing is more likely.
Huntington noted that the novel coronavirus seemed to withstand cold and dry weather better than others, so caution was advised for the months ahead.
For more recycling information, call 570-524-3848.
