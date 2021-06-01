LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — State Police at Montoursville identified a woman killed in a violent crash around 1:47 a.m. Monday along East Third Street, Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County. An unidentified passenger was also killed in the crash.
Sierra Jacobs, 24, was identified as the driver of a vehicle traveling east along East Third Street that failed to take a right curve and hit a bridge abutment. The impact caused the vehicle to spin counter-clockwise as overturned onto its passenger side. The vehicle fell approximately 12 feet into a creek bed on its passenger side, police noted, then caught fire.
The crash occurred on a bridge over Miller Run.
Both Jacobs and the unidentified passenger were declared dead at the scene by the Lycoming County coroner, police noted.
State police indicated alcohol played a role in the crash.
