WATSONTOWN — The Watsontown Historical Association is holding its fifth anniversary pottery piece sale.
The Westerwald Pottery 3-Quart Cookie Jar with Lid is the 5th piece in a series being offered for sale by the association.
The piece is 10-inches high, and costs $50. Limited quantities are available.
To place an order, contact Diana Johnson at 570-538-1939 or email djnova@windstream.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.