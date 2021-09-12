SUNBURY — From extension cords in unsafe locations to throw rugs that could be better placed, senior citizens face multiple fall risks.
To help combat those risks, the Northumberland County Area Agency on Aging will be offering a program designed to help seniors take healthier steps.
Healthy Steps for Older Adults will be offered at various times the week of Sept. 27 at adult community centers across Northumberland County. The centers are located in Milton, Northumberland, Sunbury, Mount Carmel, Kulpmont, Herndon and Coal Township.
The program will also be offered virtually, from noon to 2:30 p.m. Sept. 27 and 28.
Teresa McCabe, the aging agency's center supervisor, said the program is generally geared toward adults age 50 and over. However, the one being offered through the aging agency will be for those 60 and older.
The program, presented by adult community center managers, is offered as part of national Fall Prevention Week.
McCabe said the goal of the program is to prevent falls and injuries and increase awareness of risks associated with falling. Methods to reduce the risk of falling are also covered.
"Throughout the program, (instructors) provide a screening where they go through different steps to try to help people prevent falls," she said. "What they look at in the screenings is the ability of the person when they're standing on their feet, if they move their feet completely or if they shuffle."
The screening also includes an assessment of possible home fall risks, including how carpeting and throw rugs are situated.
"They talk about home safety tips, bathroom safety," McCabe said.
Even those who participate in the program virtually can take part in the assessment, McCabe said.
A laptop and tablet, along with internet access, is required for participants. As the program is interactive, McCabe said those who watch online will be able to go through the assessments with instructors.
"It's, basically, a four-hour program," she said. "How we suggest our staff present (in-person) is to do a two-and-a-half hour session in the morning, provide some kind of break or snack."
After a lunch break, McCabe said the program typically wraps up.
When fall risks are noticed in program participants, McCabe said instructors can refer them to a physician. Tips are also offered to remove fall risks from homes.
"Everybody needs to look to prevent falls as they get older," she said. "People aren't as stable as they used to be."
While a virtual version of the program is now, McCabe said Healthy Steps for Older Adults has been offered for years through the aging agency.
"We've had a lot of positive comments," she said. "I know some of our older adults go back to their children who might live in the area and tell them they've learned through the program.
"Even though they think they're safe in their home, there a few things they need to take care of... move a throw rug, install grab bars (in a bathroom)," she added. "Our (participants) are please with the program and what they've learned."
To register for the virtual version of the program, call the Coal Region Adult Community Center at 570-644-0772. Registration information is also available through each of the county's adult community centers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.