One week ago, I detailed the vivid memories of my March 2001 trip to the Atlanta Motor Speedway. In that race, Kevin Harvick — who is retiring after this season — scored his first NASCAR Cup victory in just his third start. The win came just three races after the man whom he replaced at Richard Childress Racing — Dale Earnhardt — was killed on the last lap of the Daytona 500.
After I left the Atlanta Motor Speedway, I headed further south, to visit family wintering in the Cape Canaveral, Fla., area. My intention was to make it a week filled with racing. One week after the Atlanta Cup race was the 12 Hours of Sebring.
While I was planning to depart Florida prior to the 12-hour classic, I hoped to visit the fabled road course on a Friday to take in a Trans-Am race, and other preparations for the 12-hour endurance race.
However, as I was visiting Florida I received a phone call that my employer at the time — a now defunct Columbia County radio station — was going out of business. With that call, I decided to scrap my plans to visit Sebring.
Twenty-two years later, I have still never made it to Sebring. A trip to the 12-hour endurance race — or even a visit to the historic road course — remains on my bucket list of things to do.
I did, however, maintain my plans to take in another Cup race while on my southern adventure. NASCAR’s top division was scheduled to race in Darlington, S.C., just one race after the Atlanta event. So, on my drive back north, I took in the Cup race at “the track too tough to tame.”
Given that I found out I would be losing my job, I nearly left Darlington without seeing the race when I walked up to the ticket booth and saw the prices. However, Darlington was on my bucket list of tracks to attend a Cup race at, so I shelled out more than $100 for a ticket.
I haven’t visited the track since, so I have no idea what the ticket prices are there now, but I hope they’ve come down. After all, this was at a time when NASCAR was at the height of its popularity, and the track could get those rates for its spring race.
While I have vivid memories of the Atlanta race, I also have a fond recollection of taking in a race at one of NASCAR’s most famous tracks. Steve Park — driving for Dale Earnhardt Inc. — dominated the race. But in the late stages, Dale Jarrett took command and cruised to victory in the No. 88 UPS-sponsored car.
It’s interesting looking back at the names of the drivers who were entered in the 2001 races I was able to attend, in Atlanta and Darlington. Of the 43 drivers, only Harvick is still an active regular in NASCAR’s top division.
Several others who were entered still race from time-to-time in various divisions, including Bobby Labonte, Ken Schrader, Tony Stewart, Dave Blaney and Dale Earnhardt Jr..
Eight now-retired NASCAR champions competed in the races, Stewart, Labonte, Matt Kenseth, Rusty Wallace, Kurt Busch, Bill Elliott, Terry Labonte and Jeff Gordon. Other drivers of note who were in action included Berwick’s Jimmy Spencer, Sterling Marlin, the late John Andretti and Bobby Hamilton, Johnny Benson, Ward Burton, Elliott Sadler, Jeff Burton, Mark Martin, Michael Waltrip, Robby Gordon, Kyle Petty and Ron Hornaday.
Among the little-known drivers who were in action in early 2001 were Casey Atwood, Buckshot Jones and Stacy Compton.
As for my situation with learning I would be losing my job, things worked out well. In April 2001, I started working at The Standard-Journal. Twenty-two years later, I’m still with the newspaper.
Kevin Mertz can be reached at 570-742-9671 ext. 117 or kevin@standard-journal.com.
