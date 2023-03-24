One week ago, I detailed the vivid memories of my March 2001 trip to the Atlanta Motor Speedway. In that race, Kevin Harvick — who is retiring after this season — scored his first NASCAR Cup victory in just his third start. The win came just three races after the man whom he replaced at Richard Childress Racing — Dale Earnhardt — was killed on the last lap of the Daytona 500.

After I left the Atlanta Motor Speedway, I headed further south, to visit family wintering in the Cape Canaveral, Fla., area. My intention was to make it a week filled with racing. One week after the Atlanta Cup race was the 12 Hours of Sebring.

