LEWISBURG — Lewisburg’s Open Door Gallery at 430 Market St. recently entered a transition period.
Owen Mahon, its long-time owner, announced he would soon begin a related but separate line of work.
Meantime, the property has been transferred to Lori Toll, an entrepreneur who hopes to maintain what the gallery is known for while adding a few touches of her own.
Mahon, the long-time owner, explained that the gallery was founded by his mom in 1970 and first known as the Art Pod.
“She took in very good local artwork and crafts,” Mahon said. “What she took in you wouldn’t call ‘craft.’ It was really quite good.”
Mahon said his father, a Bucknell professor, decided after a time that he’d like to get into the gallery field.
“He slowly but surely worked his way into the Art Pod,” Mahon said. “To where he finally got to the point where he took it away from my mother. After a short period of time, he turned it into the Open Door Gallery in 1974.”
Mahon, who took on the business after his father’s death in 1996, recalled his dad’s exquisite matte-cutting for framed items.
He said a transition period would continue through the busy time expected around the holidays.
“I’m going to help (Toll) out to help get her acclimated to what this is all about,” Mahon said. “You just can’t step into a business that has been around for as long as this one and know where to get a matte board (or) that type of thing.”
Toll will bring some related experience to the new-to-her business having previously worked at a nearby shop until its owner retired. Though first reluctant to take the plunge into ownership, Toll later concluded that talking it over couldn’t hurt.
“We came over and talked to Grace (Mahon) and Owen,” Toll said. “It sort of just worked out from there.”
Toll, who also worked in the banking industry for more than a dozen years, admitted there would be big shoes to fill. Always appreciative of Lewisburg’s fondness for artists and artwork, she hoped to showcase contemporary work. Additional lighting and other spruce-ups could also be in the future.
Meantime, Mahon said he planned to open a shop in his nearby barn where he will refinish furniture, refinish antiques as well as fix up and clean old oil paintings. The skills, which Mahon suspected no one offers anymore, were learned during a time at a Washington D.C. shop.
