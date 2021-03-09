WATSONTOWN — Watsontown Borough Council is continuing to evaluate the possibility of opening a skate park in the borough.
During Monday’s council meeting, held via conference call, Borough Manager Jay Jarrett reported that at an upcoming work session he will be providing information on a Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) grant which the borough could apply for to help cover the cost of establishing a skate park in the borough.
If approved, Jarrett said the borough would have to provide a 15% match to the grant.
Jarrett said he will present additional information to council as soon as he receives an updated quote on the cost of a pump-track skate park. He noted that type of skate park can be disassembled and removed if there is a threat of flooding in the area where it’s set up.
During a meeting held in September 2019, council approved exploring the possibility of establishing a skate park in the borough.
It was noted during the meeting that Thursday will be the final day in which the Watsontown Police Department provides coverage to McEwensville Borough.
During a February meeting, council approved terminating its contract to provide coverage to McEwensville.
Borough Solicitor John DeWald later said per the terms of the contract, Watsontown was not required to provide a reason for the termination. He also noted that the contract was able to be terminated by either municipality giving 30-days notice.
Police Chief Rod Witherite said the department abided by the terms of the contract and provided all of the requested coverage to McEwensville. He also noted that the department maintained regular communications with the mayors of both municipalities.
Council approved a resolution denouncing a proposal by Gov. Tom Wolf to charge all municipalities in Pennsylvania for state police coverage.
Through a formula proposed by Wolf as part of his 2021-2022 budget, municipalities which already have a police force would be charged separate fees than municipalities which rely on state coverage. Under the proposal, Watsontown would be charged $12,664 per year.
Council approved its annual contribution of $8,000 to the Montgomery House Warrior Run Area Public Library and $3,000 to the Watsontown Historical Association.
Approval was also granted to join with the Milton Regional Sewer Authority (MRSA) in paving South Main Street in the borough. The borough’s portion of the paving will be $9,657.
Jarrett previously noted that the sewer authority would be repairing part of the street due to some work it had done there. The borough opted to have the remainder of the street paved as the work is necessary and will come at a cost savings to the borough now due to joining with MRSA in the project.
Approval was granted for the community’s Independence Day festivities to be held Saturday, July 3. It was noted that July 3 was selected for the celebration as Independence Day occurs on a Sunday this year. The annual parade and activities in the park were not held in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Approval was also granted for the annual JesVic 5K to be held Saturday, June 5. It was noted that recommended COVID-19 guidelines at the time of the race will be followed.
Council Vice President Dan Folk presided over the meeting in the absence of President Greg Miller.
