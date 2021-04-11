LEWISBURG — Artists and photographers of all ages and skill levels are welcome to participate in the seventh annual Plein Air Art Event, on Sunday, April 25 running through Sunday, May 2.
Canceled in 2020, the event returns in a COVID-conscious format that allows artists and photographers to safely interact with each other while working en plein air — in the outdoors, rather than in a studio — at a time of year when nature is most alive. The event is sponsored by the Merrill Linn Conservancy, Union County Historical Society, and the Lewisburg Arts Council with the addition of its Lewisburg Photography Club component.
Participants are invited to paint, draw, and photograph from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, April 25 at two sites protected by conservation easements with the Conservancy — the Dale-Engle-Walker (DEW) property at 1471 Strawbridge Road, west of Lewisburg, and the Koons Trail property on North Fourth Street in Mifflinburg. Volunteers will be posted that day at both DEW and the Koons Trail to assist and provide complete information about plein air and how to submit their work to be shown in virtual galleries. (Both artists and photographers are invited to present and sell their work in online shows. Artists will have an opportunity to have their work professionally photographed prior to the show with time and place to be announced.)
During the week of April 26 through May 2, artists and photographers are invited to return to the DEW and Koons properties to complete their work. They are also welcome to work at the Shamokin Mountain Trail, located near Forest House Lane off Stein Lane, and at the scenic Shikellamy State Park. Detailed descriptions and directions for each site, along with guidelines for artists and general information about the Plein Air Event are available www.lewisburgartscouncil.com.
Art and photography workshops will offer guidelines and tips for working outdoors
Dan Hyde, chair of the Lewisburg Photography Club, will lead a free, virtual workshop — Tips on Nature Photography — from 7 to 9 p.m. Friday, April 23. The session will cover fundamentals, such as focusing, exposure, lighting, depth of field, choice of lens, use of tripod, and composition, along with tips on shooting landscapes, wildlife, plants and close-ups.
The workshop is open to photographers, ages 12 and up, at all skill levels. Participants should have a digital camera (smartphone, point-and-shoot, or DSLR). Enrollment is limited to 24, and registration for the workshop is required. Go to https://forms.gle/Z8bA2M4jH9LDjwhg6. Participants are encouraged but not required to submit images to the club’s Nature Photography Challenge. For more information on the challenge visit lewisburgphotoclub.org.
An optional Plein Air Workshop for artists will be held outdoors from 9 to 11 a.m. Sunday, April 25 in an area adjacent to the DEW House. Local artist David McSween will discuss the importance of well-thought-out and realized composition and the development of a palette that works efficiently for the artist. He will then demonstrate his approach as he works, discussing the steps he takes to develop his painting.
Refreshments, traditionally served at the workshop, will not be available this year, but all are welcome to bring coffee and breakfast snacks as well as lunch for later in the day. Workshop participants are required to wear masks and socially distance. All plein air participants are expected to follow CDC safety guidelines. The workshop is free; but participation is limited to just 20. Registration for this session is required. Go to https://forms.gle/Z8bA2M4jH9LDjwhg6.
