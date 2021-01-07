LEWISBURG — The latter months of 2020 saw a number of Union County real estate transactions valued at $1 million or more.
Among them was a transaction involving the Chamberlain Building at 434 Market St., Lewisburg. The building’s iron front, typical of its 19th Century construction, helped the structure gain a listing on the National Register of Historic Places.
Documents filed with the county recorder of deeds listed Gregory H. Trautman, Karen K. Trautman, Iron Front Cowork LLC and Michael S. Matukaitis as grantors. Foundry Property Group LLC at 434 Market St. was listed as grantee. Actual consideration was listed as $1,173,536, though cash consideration was listed as $1. A state real estate transfer tax of 1% of $11,735.36 was noted. The deed listed the property as bounded by Market Street, North Fifth Street, Cherry Alley and privately held property.
The Chamberlain Building has hosted many businesses and organizations, including Iron Front Cowork. The spacious third-floor facility hosts gatherings and provides space for projects. A promotional products company recently vacated a space on the ground floor.
Two parcels covering more than 17 acres including the Estes Express Lines freight hub in New Columbia changed hands. Estes Express Lines was listed as the seller while Black Branch Terminals LLC was listed as the buyer in the $3.4 million transaction. Both companies were based in Richmond, Va.
A $1.4 million transaction in November involved two parcels in Lewisburg transferring from William S. Fennell to Ad Real Estate Investment LLC of Tampa, Fla. Addresses listed included 230, 240 and 246 N. Derr Dr., respectively sites of a tax preparation office, convenience store and a structure which has seen little recent use.
Parcels to the west of North Eighth Street, Mifflinburg, and bounded by Ann Street and private lands were also transferred in November. The $2.25 million transaction was from Irvin H. Peifer and Kathleen J. Peifer to Zeigler and Sons HVAC LLC of Mt. Joy, Lancaster County.
East Buffalo Township property bounded by Heatherbloom Drive, Wedgewood Place, a township road and private property transferred from Christopher B. Sullivan irrevocable trust and the Christopher B. Sullivan Trust to Kushaljit Singh Dhesi and Mary Stephanie Deshi. Cash consideration was listed as $1, but the actual consideration was $1.7 million as indicated by the 1% real estate transfer tax of $17,600.
