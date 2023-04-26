DANVILLE — Kaiser Foundation Hospitals and Geisinger Health on Wednesday announced the launch of Risant Health, and an agreement to make Geisinger the first health system to join Risant Health. Upon regulatory approval, Geisinger will become part of the new organization through acquisition.

Risant Health is a new nonprofit organization, created by Kaiser Foundation Hospitals.

