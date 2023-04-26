DANVILLE — Kaiser Foundation Hospitals and Geisinger Health on Wednesday announced the launch of Risant Health, and an agreement to make Geisinger the first health system to join Risant Health. Upon regulatory approval, Geisinger will become part of the new organization through acquisition.
Risant Health is a new nonprofit organization, created by Kaiser Foundation Hospitals.
Health systems that become part of Risant Health will continue to operate as regional or community-based health systems. Risant Health will operate separately and distinctly from Kaiser Permanente’s core integrated care and coverage model, while building upon Kaiser Permanente’s 80 years of expertise in value-based care.
“Geisinger is excited for what joining Risant Health will mean both for our system and for the communities we serve in Pennsylvania,” said Jaewon Ryu, MD, JD, president and CEO of Geisinger Health. “Geisinger will be able to accelerate our vision and continue to invest in new and existing capabilities and facilities, while charting a path for the future of American health care, through Risant Health. Kaiser Permanente and Geisinger share a vision for the future of health care, and as the Risant Health name indicates, we believe by working together we will reach new heights in health care and raise the bar for better health for all communities.”
Ryu has been selected to serve as CEO of Risant Health, and will transition from his current role as president and CEO at Geisinger Health as the transaction between Risant Health and Geisinger closes.
According to a recent Spotlight PA report, Ryu in 2020 was paid $4.6 million for his position with Geisinger.
“Our nation and the health care industry have long waited for an organization to step up and lead by bringing forward meaningful solutions to improve health care in America,” said John C. Bravman, PhD, president of Bucknell University and chair of the Geisinger Health Board of Directors. “It is clear now that Kaiser Permanente is that leader, and the launch of Risant Health will make better health easier, more accessible and more affordable for the people and communities we serve in Pennsylvania.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.