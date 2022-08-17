MILTON — Lane restrictions will be in place Tuesday, Aug. 23, along Interstate 80 eastbound in East Chillisquaque Township, Northumberland County, for a soil remediation project due to a previous crash.
The contractor will be working between mile marker 216.1, just east of exit 215 (Limestoneville/Route 254).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.