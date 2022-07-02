Yesterday was our entrance to the second half of year 2022. Summer flowers are blooming. I love the blooms and greens from every window and every doorway. Great grandson, Deacon, convinced me that he needs a hammock when he comes here. The canvas on my former one has torn and can’t be repaired.
I read every day, often outside. Recently, I’ve been reading on the hammock with a “built-in” mosquito net. I can see the flowers, trees and sky. It is perfect. I can even read in the dark because Kindle makes its own light.
I do other things besides read. There are always painting projects. One is repainting the house shutters. Not an easy task. I hope I won’t regret changing from a dark color to a bright yellow.
This year I’ve been doing some traveling. Great granddaughter, Amelia, and I drove to a cabin in New York where my brother, sister, and their spouses were staying by a lake for fishing. The fish weren’t biting, but we had fun playing table-top games and several trips to miniature golf close by. In all the games, I came in 5th or 6th. I am a fairly good game player, but I was really outwitted that week.
In March, it was a wonderful trip to Turkey. I wrote before about that. Recently, I was on a bus trip to Shenksville to see the meaningful area that has been developed surrounding the place where Flight 93 crashed in 2001. It is a somber place. There are pictures and the history of that horrible time when four planes were used to attack our country.
I was once again brought to tears about that horrible day. I have renewed admiration for what the passengers of Flight 93 did to keep the plane from crashing into one more building at our Capitol.
On that same bus trip, we went to Quecreek Mine where miners were rescued in July, 2002. Every moment of that 4-day rescue was filled with one “miracle” after another. Eighteen miners were saved. The first nine escaped. The other nine were trapped. Being at that site and hearing of the step by step, moment by moment rescue seemed “impossible.” The Bible says that nothing is impossible with God. They believed God, though sometimes all seemed lost.
I bought the book written by the owner of the farm under which this happened. I got my book there, but you can also get it from Amazon. “Miracle at Quecreek Mine” by Bill Arnold. I don’t believe in “luck” nor do those who experienced it. I am convinced it was an experience with God.
These two sites are places you can drive to. I know gasoline is very expensive, but if you would like to make a day trip which will leave you with much satisfaction for the money spent, drive to these two sites in Somerset county. It is a satisfying investment, almost in your back yard.
On the lighter side, let me tell you about a birthday party for daughter, Renee. She reached a milestone birthday and I planned a game night party for her. On her birthday, she (& Barry, w/grandsons Conner and Deacon) were returning from their fishing trip. The fish had been biting and abundant.
The party was planned for the next day. Deacon, age 8, left his shoes with his luggage at Renee’s, so they stopped in to get them on their way here. Renee told Deacon she was surprised to see him. He said, we’re going to your surprise birthday party at Gram’s, are you coming?
Yes, she was surprised up to ½ hour before the party. I asked Deacon why he told her. He said, “I wanted to surprise her.” It was a game party, with card tables set up in the garage. Not everyone played games, visiting was the best thing. We had a good time, and I didn’t win any games.
I have several more trips planned, but God is the author of my life. So I will live one day at a time trusting the Lord to keep HIS plans for my life. Jesus may have surprises, but I am content and so blessed to know I am in his care.
He cares for you too, I Peter 5:7 says you should “cast all your anxieties on him, because he cares for you.” And Philippians 4:6-8 says, “Do not be anxious about anything, but in everything by prayer and supplication with thanksgiving, let your requests be made known to God; and the peace of God, which surpasses all understanding will guard your hearts and minds through Jesus Christ.
