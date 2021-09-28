LEWISBURG — The honor of having the Phi Lambda Theta of Chi Phi fraternity Chapter House named after him will be bestowed upon Thomas R. Deans during a private ceremony to be held Saturday, Oct. 2, during Bucknell’s annual homecoming weekend.
The naming is being held in recognition of Deans’ longstanding support of and affiliation with both the local chapter and the national fraternity.
Phi Lambda Theta (PLT) was a local fraternity founded in 1924. After World War II, PLT became the first inter-racial, non-sectarian fraternity at Bucknell and one of the first in the United States.
“You have to understand that our fraternity is unique in that we aspire to be a melting pot,” Deans said, pointing out how, after World War II a small group, including Jewish, Black and white men, decided they wanted to create a new fraternity based on equality for all men. And there would be no hazing.
Deans graduated from Bucknell in 1955 as secretary of the fraternity, never dreaming his tenure would extend beyond six decades and include terms as president, vice president and, for the last 40 years, alumni advisor. It was the brothers themselves that convinced him to continue with the fraternity.
“You don’t have to be around young men with a mission in life very long to become part of their crusade for diversity,” he said. “It’s easy to talk about issues of diversity but quite another to live them out day to day.”
While Deans was an active member at PLT, jazz musician Duke Ellington and his band visited the area and had dinner at the Chapter House.
In 1949, baseball legend Jackie Robinson, his wife and young son came to Bucknell to deliver a speech to the campus. He chose to dine at the Phi Lambda Theta fraternity house prior to the lecture, rather than subject himself and his family to discrimination at area restaurants.
A photo of Robinson and family standing in front of the old chapter house is one of the fraternity’s prized possessions.
Chi Phi/PLT hosts annual Special Olympics programs in swimming, track and field and has successfully navigated the COVID-19 pandemic while maintaining a large, active, and committed membership.
For more than 30 years, Chi Phi/PLT has hosted a Diversity Lectureship at Bucknell University. Notable speakers include: Manning Marable, biographer of Malcolm X; Kevin Powell, who was labeled the angry Black man on MTV when trying to explain his experiences to a white cast mate; and Chief Shenandoah, of the Iroquois Nation.
“There is no doubt that these efforts have brought an awareness to thousands of people of the importance of judging people by the content of their character rather than the color of their skin,” said Harley Bennett, a member of the Class of 1964 and founder of Bennett Avionics, of Connecticut. “It is no exaggeration to say that Tom and PLT were way ahead of their time when we consider that we are still dealing with these issues today.”
In 1984, after an extensive search spearheaded by Deans to find a national fraternity that would agree to PLT’s ideals of inter-racialism, non-sectarianism, and a policy of no hazing, a successful affiliation with the Chi Phi National was achieved.
Deans has been active in leadership of National Chi Phi for 25 years, including two terms as vice president and 10 years as chairman of the Accreditation Committee.
“Over decades of great successes, high achievements, and uncommon fraternalexperiences, Tom provided the common thread for the amazing tapestry known as the Phi Lambda Theta chapter of Chi Phi,” said John Giannetti, Jr., Class of 1986, chapter Alpha in 1984 and a former Maryland State Senator. “For all of our successes, all of our great achievements, and all of the things that we held dear as members of the Fraternity, Tom was there as the common bond between the past and the present.”
Deans taught English at Milton, Mifflinburg and Great Neck South, Long Island, N.Y. He worked as a grant writer for Geisinger Medical Center, with a goal of reaching out to serve rural areas. He taught English composition for six years at Bloomsburg State University and also rhetoric and composition at the University of Iowa, where he received his master’s degree in American Studies and Black Studies.
Deans’ wife, Gail Deans, was a Warrior Run High School language arts teacher with 40 years of service to the district. She opened her heart and home to the alumni association and the active chapter and offered behind-the-scenes support to her husband in his involvement with the fraternity brothers.
For many years, Deans owned Thomas R. Deans and Associates, planning and preservation consultancy, and was an investor and organizer for downtown revitalization in Milton.
He started the statewide Pennsylvania Preservation Organization and created the Bloomsburg Revitalization strategy and manual for improvement. He started and was president for 10 years of the North Central Pennsylvania Historical Association. He also coached Little League for six years.
Deans served two terms as president of the Union County Historical Society and also as a member of the Pennsylvania Humanities Council, where he advocated equal treatment for rural areas of the state.
One of the founders of TIME (The Improved Milton Experience), he prepared the application for state funding for the organization and helped to raise local matching funds. He served as chairman of the Design Committee for 10 years and currently serves as a member of the board of directors.
He was one of the founders and president for 10 years of the Friends of Milton State Park. He put together a local investment group, Milton Downtown Investors, to help buy and restore older downtown historic buildings. He owned and managed Restoration Design, which specialized in the actual painting and restoration of regional buildings for almost 10 years.
One of Deans’ last achievements as a regional planning and preservation consultant was working with the Sunbury Riverfront project. He is a longtime member of the Central PA Chamber of Commerce and served on the Chamber Foundation.
