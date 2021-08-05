NEW BERLIN — Registration for the 12th Annual Helping Hands Ride will be from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 7 at the New Berlin American Legion Post, 640 Water St., New Berlin.
Registration is $15 per driver and $5 per passenger (autos welcome) with a post-ride meal included. There will be a meeting for riders at 11:30 a.m. with "kick stands up" at noon.
The annual Helping Hands Ride ride, hosted by New Berlin Legion Riders Post 957, lends its efforts to help the healing of fellow veterans and military families. The Union County Military Share Program was named the benefit organization for 2021, with an area veteran and rider also to be named.
